Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Roshni Chopra shares tips to give your balcony a chic winter makeover

"Cozy balcony weather is here and here are three things to remember before investing in outdoor furniture," she said in the video.

roshni-chopraRoshni Chopra shares balcony decor ideas (Source: Roshni Chopra/Instagram)

Winters are just around the corner, and so is the cozy balcony weather. The chilly months are when you just do not feel like getting out of bed, but that warm spot on the balcony where the sun rays fall directly can be a total game-changer. As such, why not create an aesthetically-curated snuggle spot on your balcony where you can enjoy the winter sun comfortably? If you are game, we are here with some super ideas to decorate your old space with new elements, courtesy of Roshni Chopra who recently took to Instagram to share tips for choosing outdoor furniture to make your balcony winter-ready.

"Cozy balcony weather is here, and here are three things to remember before investing in outdoor furniture," she said in the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra) 

* Removable cushions: The actor suggested to use removable cushions as “these make it easier to store and set up.”

*Weather-resistant upholstery or materials for furniture: Bad weather can definitely spoil your outdoor furniture. So, “look for weather-resistant upholstery as furniture lasts long then,” she suggested.

*Lightweight furniture: It is always a good idea to change the balcony décor setups to avoid monotony. For the same, Roshni suggested investing in lightweight furniture as it “allows you to play with different setups and is easy to move and for storage as well.”

Before this, Roshni had shared “a creative way to reuse and infuse new energy into the home” by using already-available copper water jug and glasses as vases.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra) 

*First, take a bronze glass.
*Paste some tapes in a checked manner on the opening side.
*Place your favourite flowers in it.

“I hope this inspires you to go on a treasure hunt in your own home,” she wrote.

Roshni had also shared why urli floaters are such an important part of festive décor. “The element of water is considered to attract wealth and prosperity and abundance into the home. They say the best is to place it in the centre of the home at the entrance. But, they look beautiful everywhere,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra) 

If you don’t have an urli at home, she suggested adding a few floating flowers to a bowl of water. It “looks beautiful and is believed to be very auspicious”.

