Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2020: Bakrid Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos, and cards

Happy Eid al-Adha (Bakrid Mubarak) 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos: Eid al Adha is celebrated with much fervour among those who follow Islam. It marks the readiness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. The festival is celebrated with people exchanging greetings and wishes to commemorate the day. Muslims across the world invite their family and friends over for a good time and thank the almighty for his shower of blessings. They also make mouth-watering delicacies to celebrate and have a good time. There is nothing like an Eid without family and friends. People also donate alms to the poor and seek the almighty’s guidance in all their deeds.

However, this year, the festivities which will begin from July 31 and continue until August 1, will be restricted owing to the pandemic. Family and friends gatherings may not see huge numbers like always. Don’t let that dampen your spirits. The true meaning of Eid lies in celebrating brotherhood and peace even if distances apart. So, spread the festive cheer and wish your loved ones a very Happy Eid with our curated greetings.

*May God give you happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak to you all.

*All the loving wishes for you today to bring much happiness your way. Eid Greetings!

*May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Eid Mubarak!

*May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your mind with wisdom. Wishing you a very Happy Eid.

*On Eid Ul Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!

*Enjoy like a child and be thankful to Allah for he has bestowed all the Muslims with such a beautiful day. Eid Mubarak to you!

*Eid Ul Adha is Eid of sacrifice and commitment of Allah’s orders. May Allah bless us with the same in all circles of life, and help all amongst us who are helpless, worried and waiting for his rehmat. Eid Mubarak!

