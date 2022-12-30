Baking soda for hair: Yea or nay?

The ‘no poo’ — which essentially means washing the hair without shampoo — trend has caught the fancy of many beauty aficionados. Instead, they prefer to use baking soda, a common cleansing agent. But is baking soda safe and good to use for your hair and scalp? We reached out to experts to understand the many benefits (or not) of using baking soda to wash hair.

Baking soda or sodium bicarbonate has a very high pH (about 9), making it a strong alkali or base. The pH of the scalp and the rest of the skin is about 5.5. So, according to research, using a product with a pH higher than 5.5 may damage the scalp, said Dr Jaishree Sharad, cosmetic dermatologist, author, and founder of Skinfinitii Aesthetic Skin and Laser Clinic.

“Baking soda, being alkaline, can strip the moisture from the hair and make it very dry and frizzy. Although it removes all the oil, grime, sweat, and dead cells from the hair shaft and the scalp making it squeaky clean, it leaves the hair and scalp dehydrated. In fact, It is much more alkaline than commercial shampoos. And therefore, more harmful to the scalp and hair. Stripping away the oil from the scalp and hair leads to more hair breakage and scalp irritation,” Dr Jaishree told indianexpress.com.

Stressing that there is no published data or scientific evidence regarding the benefits of baking soda for hair, Dr Jaishree went on to state that it is advisable not to use it. “Even if you use it at your own risk, make sure you protect the scalp and hair by adequate conditioning or oiling to restore the hair moisture,” she suggested.

Agreeing, Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics said that while baking soda is a fantastic cleaner for stainless steel sinks, stoves, and grills due to its abrasive nature, its tiny crystals can be too abrasive for hair.

The following are the risks of using baking soda on hair

Dryness

Individuals have different quantities oil in their hair. Even while much oil can make hair appear greasy, the scalp needs some oil to stay healthy.

Breakage

Advertisement

Tiny, abrasive crystals make up baking soda, a form of salt. Due to the fragility of the hair, these tiny crystals may cause strands to rip, resulting in split ends and breakage.

Is baking soda good for your hair? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Is baking soda good for your hair? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Scalp sensitivity

The scalp may become irritated by baking soda. People with dry skin, dry scalps, or ailments like eczema shouldn’t use it.

Advertisement

Also Read | Try this easy homemade shampoo for growth

Dr Kapoor, quoting studies, further said that the hair is more prone to becoming rough, dry, and frizzy due to alkaline hair products. In other words, it may result in significant harm that may be difficult to repair. “If you have sensitive skin or other skin issues, baking soda has an additional risk of causing irritation or damage to your skin (like eczema or psoriasis). Although it’s a fascinating scientific experiment, you probably shouldn’t attempt it on your hair,” Dr Kapoor cautioned.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!