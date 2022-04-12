Baisakhi 2022: Date, history, importance, celebration of Baisakhi festival

Baisakhi 2022 date: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a harvest festival celebrated in India and in parts of the world largely by the Sikh community. The day holds great significance and is celebrated as Sikh New Year, based on the solar calendar.

This year, it will be celebrated on April 14, a Thursday. The Baishakhi-Sankranti moment is at 8.56 am.

History and significance

For the Sikh community, Baisakhi is not only a harvest festival, but also a religious one. On March 30, 1699, on Vaisakhi, Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa, which is the ‘pure’ Sikh community. On this day, the Guru asked people to sacrifice their life for the Lord.

Five people volunteered and they later came to be known as ‘panj piaras‘.

Celebrations

Sikhs visit gurudwaras on the day of Baisakhi, and in Punjab, specifically, langars are organised at various places. Traditionally, kada prasad (wheat halwa) is served.

People wear new, colourful clothes and in the evenings, perform bhangra (Punjabi folk dance). Processions of nagar kirtans are also carried out, which involve singing and chanting from the holy book, Guru Granth Sahib.

Other than Punjab, the festival is also celebrated in other states, like in Haryana, where a Baisakhi Fair is organised.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!