Baisakhi 2021: Date, history, importance, significance and celebrations

Baisakhi 2021 Date: Baisakhi, also called Vaisakhi, is the harvest festival of Punjab, which people across religions celebrate. This year, it falls on April 14.

Other than harvest, the day of Baisakhi has religious significance too. On March 30, 1699, on Vaisakhi, Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa, which is the pure Sikh community. Also known as Vaisakha Sankranti, it marks the beginning of the Solar new year, based on the Hindu Vikram Samvat calendar.

On the day of Baisakhi, Guru Govind Singh asked people to sacrifice their life for the Guru and the Lord. Soon, five people volunteered and they later came to be known as Panj Piaras.

Sikhs make it a point to visit the gurudwara on the day of Baisakhi. In Punjab specifically, langars are organised at various places, and traditionally, Kada Prasad (wheat halwa) is served to everyone. People dress up in fancy, colourful clothes, and in the evenings, people do Bhangra (Punjabi folk dance). Processions of Nagar Kirtans are also carried out, which is nothing but singing from the Holy Book.

Other than Punjab, it is famously celebrated in other states too. In Haryana, the popular Baisakhi Fair is organised.