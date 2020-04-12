Baisakhi 2020: Date, History, Importance, Celebrations of Baisakhi Festival

Baisakhi 2020 Date: The celebration of this festival dates back to 1699 and is associated with the Sikh community. Baisakhi 2020 Date: The celebration of this festival dates back to 1699 and is associated with the Sikh community.

Baisakhi 2020 Date: Considered as one of the most important festivals for Sikhs and Hindus, Baisakhi ushers happiness among people. This year it falls between April 11 and 12.

History

The celebration of this festival dates back to 1699, and is associated with the Sikh community. During that time, people of India were being ruled by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. After the massacre of Hindu Brahmins under his reign, people wanted safety and collectively approached Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth guru of the Sikh community. It led to a battle, wherein the Guru and his followers fought bravely but were eventually defeated. When he refused to accept Islam, the Guru was beheaded. He was succeeded by his disciple and the tenth guru, Guru Govind Singh.

On the day of Baisakhi, Guru Govind Singh asked people to sacrifice their life for the Guru and the Lord. Soon, five people volunteered and they later came to be known as Panj Piaras. They became the founding members of the Khalsa community. They also earned the title of ‘Singh’. Henceforth, the day was celebrated as founding day for the Khalsa community.

Significance

The day is associated with the laying down of the foundation of the Khalsa community by the Tenth Guru. Devotees across the globe put on new attire and visit gurudwaras. They even offer prayers and attend Kirtan Path.

Sikh community processions are also arranged and organised in different places. People come together, sing prayers from the holy book of Guru Granth Sahib and remind everybody to be virtuous.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd