BAFTAs 2023: Prince William, Kate Middleton get emotional as Helen Mirren pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

At the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), held Sunday evening, actor Helen Mirren led the tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II as Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, looked on from the audience. The 77-year-old, who famously essayed the monarch in the 2006 movie The Queen and in the Broadway play The Audience in 2015, expressed gratitude to the queen for her “loyal support” to the British film industry.

“British film would not be where it is today without her loyal support. In 1952, her coronation had the world watching. From that time she was unquestionably the nation’s leading lady, but as mysterious as a silent film star,” she started out saying.

Mirren continued: “Who else would meet the world’s most famous singers, actors and performers and turn them into her supporting cast? Throughout her 70-year reign, she met cinema’s greatest icons and witnessed the evolution of Hollywood’s golden age to the birth of the blockbuster. Her Majesty was front row for it all.”

She shared that Queen Elizabeth supported over 50 cultural organisations. “In 2013, it was her turn to be honoured with a BAFTA in recognition of the Queen’s outstanding patronage of the film and television industry. Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty does effortlessly: bring us together and unite us,” she added.

Next, the tribute featured a clip with a previous statement from the Queen on the importance of the arts. “Through the creative genius of artists whether they be writers, actors, filmmakers, dancers or musicians we can see both the range of our cultures and the elements of our shared humanity,” she said.

Mirren concluded, “Your Majesty, you are our nation’s leading star. On behalf of BAFTA, thank you for all you have done for our film and television industry.”

The segment was presented in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton who visibly got emotional during the tribute. Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

