Monday, March 14, 2022
BAFTA 2022: Emma Watson, Rebel Wilson take a dig at JK Rowling for recent ‘transphobic’ comments

Watson made her displeasure known by commenting that she represents "all witches"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 14, 2022 3:15:24 pm
BAFTA 2022, Rebel Wilson, Emma Watson, JK Rowling, transphobic comments, trans rights, Emma Watson news, Emma Watson reply to JK Rowling, indian express newsEmma Watson at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

Emma Watson acted in the movies which were based on the fantasy world created by author JK Rowling. But while Watson is a feminist, Rowling has often we criticised for having problematic views on the rights and recognition of transgender women.

The Harry Potter author was recently slammed on Twitter once again for her anti-trans stance, with netizens calling her ’embarrassing’. It started when, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Rowling criticised the UK’s Labour Party on its views on gender and equality, tweeting: “Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.”

She also called out Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill that makes it easier for people to officially and legally change their gender, for which she had also previously lashed out at Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland.

ALSO READ |BAFTA 2022: From Lady Gaga to Emma Watson, check out the best-dressed celebrities

“The law @NicolaSturgeon’s trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women. Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused,” she had tweeted.

The author then went on to slam Anneliese Dodds, chair of the Labour Party, for answering a question by BBC presenter Emma Barnett on Woman’s Hour on what the Party’s definition for “female” is, saying that it “depends on what the context is”.

But, netizens called out Rowling, saying her remarks are ‘hurtful’. Now, at BAFTA 2022, Watson appeared to have made her displeasure known. The actor, who played Hermione Granger in the films, was introduced by host Rebel Wilson on the stage, who said, “Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

To this, Watson replied, “I’m here for all the witches!”

People naturally loved her response. A clip was shared on social media, and here is how netizens reacted:

Wilson, too, had thrown shade to Rowling earlier in the evening. As she opened the awards ceremony on March 13, she talked about her weight-loss journey — which she had documented on Instagram — saying that she is “looking different” and that she has had a “transformation”, adding: “I hope JK Rowling still approves.”

