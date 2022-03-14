BAFTA 2022: Emma Watson, Rebel Wilson take a dig at JK Rowling for recent ‘transphobic’ comments

Emma Watson acted in the movies which were based on the fantasy world created by author JK Rowling. But while Watson is a feminist, Rowling has often we criticised for having problematic views on the rights and recognition of transgender women.

The Harry Potter author was recently slammed on Twitter once again for her anti-trans stance, with netizens calling her ’embarrassing’. It started when, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Rowling criticised the UK’s Labour Party on its views on gender and equality, tweeting: “Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.”

Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

She also called out Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill that makes it easier for people to officially and legally change their gender, for which she had also previously lashed out at Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland.

“The law @NicolaSturgeon’s trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women. Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused,” she had tweeted.

Exactly this. The law @NicolaSturgeon‘s trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women. Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused. https://t.co/LPN8cx1Vf4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 5, 2022

The author then went on to slam Anneliese Dodds, chair of the Labour Party, for answering a question by BBC presenter Emma Barnett on Woman’s Hour on what the Party’s definition for “female” is, saying that it “depends on what the context is”.

This morning you told the British public you literally can’t define what a woman is. What’s the plan, lift up random objects until you find one that rattles? https://t.co/QoBPt5HpKf — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

But, netizens called out Rowling, saying her remarks are ‘hurtful’. Now, at BAFTA 2022, Watson appeared to have made her displeasure known. The actor, who played Hermione Granger in the films, was introduced by host Rebel Wilson on the stage, who said, “Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.”

To this, Watson replied, “I’m here for all the witches!”

People naturally loved her response. A clip was shared on social media, and here is how netizens reacted:

“I’m here for *all* of the witches, by the way” — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) March 13, 2022

Trans women are women.

Trans rights are human rights.

Real feminists don’t discriminate against trans women. We’re here to support *all* women. — Helen Zbihlyj 💙💛🇺🇦 #BlackLivesMatter (@HelenAngel) March 13, 2022

Wilson, too, had thrown shade to Rowling earlier in the evening. As she opened the awards ceremony on March 13, she talked about her weight-loss journey — which she had documented on Instagram — saying that she is “looking different” and that she has had a “transformation”, adding: “I hope JK Rowling still approves.”

