The hidden reason you can’t smell your own body odour

Nose blindness is a natural part of how our olfactory system works, but being aware of it can help you stay on top of personal hygiene.. (Photo: Freepik)

Have you ever wondered why you can’t always detect certain smells, even those coming from your own body? Nose blindness, a natural phenomenon, may be at play. This condition, in which our sense of smell becomes desensitised to familiar odours, can affect anyone in various settings. Over time, our brain stops registering these persistent smells, even when they involve personal hygiene.

For example, when you first enter a room, you may notice a strong scent, but after a while, your brain stops registering the smell. Dr Shikha Sharma, HOD ENT at Yatharth Hospital, explains that this is the body’s way of adjusting to persistent odours such as those in our environment or even from our bodies.