The hidden reason you can’t smell your own body odour

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Have you ever wondered why you can’t always detect certain smells, even those coming from your own body? Nose blindness, a natural phenomenon, may be at play. This condition, in which our sense of smell becomes desensitised to familiar odours, can affect anyone in various settings. Over time, our brain stops registering these persistent smells, even when they involve personal hygiene.
For example, when you first enter a room, you may notice a strong scent, but after a while, your brain stops registering the smell. Dr Shikha Sharma, HOD ENT at Yatharth Hospital, explains that this is the body’s way of adjusting to persistent odours such as those in our environment or even from our bodies.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Nose blindness affects everyone to varying degrees. If you’re exposed to the same scent for a long time, whether in your home, car, or workplace, your brain will tune it out. This can happen within just a few minutes and may last until you leave the environment or breathe in fresh air. The severity and duration of nose blindness depend on how strong or constant the odour is.
Nose blindness can make it difficult for you to detect your bad breath. Since you are constantly exposed to the smell of your breath, your nose may become desensitised to it, even if it’s unpleasant. This desensitisation explains why others might notice your bad breath before you do. Dr Deepti Sinha, Lead Consultant in ENT at CK Birla Hospital, adds that this inability to smell one’s own breath can complicate personal hygiene, especially for those suffering from conditions like anosmia, i.e. the partial or complete loss of the sense of smell.
To avoid the effects of nose blindness, especially concerning bad breath, Dr Sinha said there are a few strategies you can adopt:
Nose blindness is a natural part of how our olfactory system works, but being aware of it can help you stay on top of personal hygiene. If you suspect bad breath or other issues, don’t hesitate to consult an ENT specialist for further advice.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.