Five steps to effectively ‘clear up back acne’

Acne is one of the most common skin issues faced by men and women alike. Not just on the face, acne can also erupt on the back, leading to pain, itching, and discomfort. It is primarily common during summers, according to dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

She said, “If you suffer from back acne, you know how uncomfortable it can be, especially during the summer! Body acne, especially back acne is more common in hot, humid months since our skin tends to get oilier, and sweating makes it worse.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“If your backne is taking up a large portion of your back, it’s best to see your doctor, otherwise try treating it at home,” the dermatologist added, sharing steps to clear up back acne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

*Physical exfoliator: Exfoliate with a physical exfoliator twice a week.

*Chemical exfoliator: Exfoliate with an AHA/BHA once a week. Remember to not do chemical exfoliating on the same day as physical.

*Shower: Don’t forget to take a shower after a workout or after getting home from the outdoors.

*Wear loose clothes: Dr Gupta suggested wearing loose-fitting tops made of natural materials.

*Apply correct ingredients: Benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, adapalene, azelaic acid or tea tree oil are some of those. “Add purified water with equal parts of one of these listed ingredients into a spray bottle and use it to reach all areas of the back,” she said.

The expert advised, “If your back acne is bad, see your doctor for a topical antibiotic.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!