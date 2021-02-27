Try these easy ayurvedic remedies for back acne

Here's what you should know about back acne. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Among the many skincare issues, back acne is commonly experienced by a lot of people. Blame it on the changing seasons or genetics, they can become painful if not treated in time.

Here’s what you need to know.

What causes back acne?

Acne or pimples are formed due to excess sebum or the oil that our bodies naturally produce in the glands connected to the hair follicles. While sebum helps add moisture to the skin and hair, excess of it can lead to acne and pimples. Dead skin cells also lead to pimples and they block skin pores. When they are exposed to air, blackheads form.

According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aiswarya Santhosh, back acne is caused by different reasons including genetics, sweat, stress, dandruff, vitiated blood, tight clothes, too much friction, Seborrheic dermatitis, hormonal imbalances during menstruation, and PCOD.

How can you prevent back acne?

*Shower after a workout

*Wear breathable cotton clothes

*Stop using harsh skincare products

*Mix a few drops of tea tree oil to your moisturiser

*Wear clean clothes

*Wash your hair upside down

*Avoid too much friction or pressure on the back

*Change your pillow covers and bed sheets often

According to Dr Aiswarya, one can also count on easy ayurvedic remedies.

DIY pack

*Mix equal quantity of neem powder and nutmeg powder with aloe vera gel and rose water

*Apply every other day

DIY bath powder

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Flaxseed powder

½ tbsp – Orange peel powder

½ tbsp – Nutmeg powder

Method

*Mix all these ingredients and use as a body wash powder

DIY for scars

Ingredients

Potato juice

Rice powder

Method

*Mix potato juice with rice powder and apply it every other day.

