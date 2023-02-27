Suitable for all skin types, this underrated ingredient is what you need in your routine

Azelaic acid might not be as popular as other skin care ingredients, but it deserves a place in your skincare routine if you’re looking for an active with multiple benefits. According to Dr Batul Patel, leading celebrity dermatologist, and founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic, “Azelaic acid belongs to a group of compounds called dicarboxylic acids. It is a naturally occurring by-product of the metabolism of the yeast Malassezia Furfur and is also found in grains like wheat, rye, and barley.”

As for its benefits, there are several, including:

*It is anti-inflammatory, so it helps soothe rosacea

*It kills the acne-causing bacteria on your skin and thus reduces acne

*It has skin-calming effects which reduce redness

*It also inhibits the enzyme tyrosinase (that causes melanin synthesis), thereby reducing pigmentation

*It also acts as a gentle exfoliant and helps to brighten the skin

Adding to this, Dr Rashmi Shetty, global dermatology expert, founder of Ra Skin & Aesthetics said, “It also has potent skin-lightening properties; hence, it can be used in anti-ageing treatments since the skin tends to darken as you age. In addition to this, azelaic acid also has bacteriostatic properties and encourages cell regulation, which is an effective way to reduce acne scarring.”

Who should skip azelaic acid?

Azelaic acid is considered safe for all skin types as it is naturally available. However, as per Dr Shetty, it is advisable to consult with a specialist in case you are breastfeeding or pregnant.

On similar lines, Dr Patel added, “You should not use azelaic acid if you are allergic to it or propylene glycol. Additionally, if you have eczema, in some instances, it can irritate the skin and lead to mild dermatitis, and it might worsen symptoms of asthma as well.”

Here are things to keep in mind when using azelaic acid, as per Dr Patel:

*Azelaic acid is available in foam, creams and gel formations.

*It can be applied once at night on a properly cleansed face, but if used for truncal acne, you can use it twice a day on the affected areas.

*Avoid using astringent or deep cleansing washes while using azelaic acid, and make sure to use sunscreen regularly.

*If using for rosacea to control redness, it should be applied with a moisturiser or for a short period only.

The further expert recommended doing a patch test before incorporating the ingredient in their daily routine as it might have side-effects like tingling or burning on the skin, itching, peeling of skin at the site of application, dryness, or redness.

