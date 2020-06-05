Ayushmann to Anushka: Actors express ‘one wish for the Earth’ for Environment Day

Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood actors took to Instagram to raise awareness about climate change. (Source: ayushmannk/Instagram, anushkasharma/Instagram) Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood actors took to Instagram to raise awareness about climate change. (Source: ayushmannk/Instagram, anushkasharma/Instagram)

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 to raise awareness about the environment and encourage its protection. On this occasion, Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to express one sustainable measure they wished people would adopt for planet Earth.

This is part of an awareness campaign called Climate Warrior led by Bhumi Pednekar, to promote conversation around climate change. “Through my experience I have realised that people still don’t consider climate change to be a real threat. But it is, it is a conceptual fact so large that we just cannot comprehend it. No amount of technology can reverse the damage done,” said the actor in an Instagram video.

Expressing “One Wish for the Earth”, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “On World Environment Day, my #OneWishforTheEarth pledge to be climate conscious, create awareness within families and communities.

T 3549 – Climate Change is upon us, is real.

Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature .. On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior@bhumipednekar — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2020

Anushka Sharma wished all of us would treat all plant and animal species with kindness and equality.

Akshay Kumar said, “A lot of damage has been done and climate change is a grave reality that all of us are facing…The one wish that I have is that we all work towards rebuilding mother nature by the simplest act of planting trees. I consider this to be one of the most basic and efficient needs that we can all exercise.”

Karan Johar expressed, “My #OneWishForTheEarth this World Environment Day is for us to conserve water and preserve water resources. This is something I have been practicing for a while now and have been teaching Yash and Roohi to do too. Water is one of the most critical things in life, and we must be careful with how we use it. It’s time to shut your taps and open your minds!”

Ayushmann Khurrana also wished for water conservation. “#OneWishForTheEarth would be that all of us should use water consciously. It is an extremely vital resource and everyone should do their bit in saving water at all times,” he emphasised.

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday said, “If I had one wish for Earth, it would be to save endangered species.”

Dia Mirza added, “My #OneWishForThePlanet is humans become aware that our health, peace, progress is dependent on nature and all the living species we co-inhabit our planet with. Change begins with understanding this and learning to co-exist with nature!”

Arjun Kapoor wished for curbing use of plastic. “This #WorldEnvironmentDay, my #OneWishForTheEarth is we curb using plastic and help protect planet Earth. Let’s all become more conscious of our actions and be #ClimateWarriors!” he wrote on Instagram.

