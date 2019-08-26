Ayurvedic secrets for flawless skin this monsoon

Monsoon nourishes every living being on earth, but it also brings some serious problems with it. According to Ayurveda, rainy season is also the time for aggravation of vata and pitta accumulates, which are primarily responsible for metabolism and digestion of food in the body. Digestion is usually weak during the monsoon season as water and food, if not properly stored, can get contaminated and affect one’s health. Which is why, health conditions like hyperacidity, indigestion, skin disorders (boils, eczema, and rashes), hair loss, and infections are common in this season.

“In Ayurveda, though skin diseases are caused due to imbalances in all the three doshas, the prime dosha involved is pitta, which symbolises heat or fire. Therefore all those foods or activities that increase the fire element in the body should be avoided, and these include hot, spicy, fried, oily and greasy foods. Additionally, acidic foods like tomatoes, citrus fruits, yoghurt and vinegar should also be avoided,” says Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda, adding that exposure to heat and sun, drinking too much tea, coffee, and alcohol, and smoking also aggravate pitta.

Here are a few skin care tips you can keep in mind:

*Drink a lot of water: Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily. Though you need to keep yourself dry from the outside during monsoon to prevent skin problems and maintain one’s health, it is important to consume adequate quantities of water to keep your skin hydrated.

*Avoid alcohol-based skin cleansers: You should avoid alcohol-based skin cleansers because it irritates and dries your skin. Instead use a herbal soap or cleanser regularly to get rid of excess oil, grime and dust, and of course to keep your skin free of bacterial infections.

*Use cooling herbs: It is beneficial to use herbs that have a cooling effect on the body such as fennel, coriander seeds and amla for a glowing skin in monsoon. Amla helps detoxify the liver and aids digestion, and is also a good source of Vitamin C and other minerals. One of the many benefits of taking it regularly is a flawless complexion.

*Use aloe vera gel: Aloe Vera gel is very beneficial for the skin because it purifies the blood. Fresh aloe vera gel can be taken in the dose of two or three tablespoons on an empty stomach every day. You can also use fresh aloe vera plant gel on your skin — it has anti-aging, anti-tanning, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

*Take mild laxatives: A clean bowel movement is imperative for a healthy skin. Taking mild laxatives such as triphala powder or other natural laxatives such as prunes, figs and raisins is beneficial if you don’t have clean bowel movements. A teaspoonful of triphala powder can be taken at bed time every night, with warm water or milk.

*Keep dry: Getting a little wet or sometimes getting drenched is not uncommon when you are outdoors during the rainy season. However, don’t let your skin remain wet for a long time while enjoying the monsoon showers. It is important to keep your skin folds and feet dry and clean at all times. Damp skin is a breeding ground for fungal infections.

*Wheatgrass: Wheatgrass is a tonic for your skin. It is helpful in boosting the immune system and also wards off or controls skin disorders during monsoon. A healthy immune system is reflected in a healthy and glowing skin. Wheatgrass is rich in antioxidants and is instrumental in detoxifying the blood.