Say hello to glowing, healthy skin with this homemade ubtan

The quest for healthy and glowing skin is a never ending one. But with a multitude of beauty trends, skincare hacks, exotic ingredients and facial tools, it can get a little unnerving to choose from practices that will benefit your skin the most.

But, have you ever tried Ayurvedic skincare remedies? Popular in many households, “ayurvedic skincare treatments and remedies are like a gold mine to the skin for both men and women”, said Dr Nitika Kohli in an Instagram post.

“These genderless remedies have been passed on from generation to generation so that everyone can be benefited from these ancient gems,” she added.

The expert further shared an easy, DIY recipe for a face pack or ubtan that she said will “help your skin to revive it’s lost glow, cleanse it from within, and take care of your skin naturally.”



Ingredients

* 3 tbsp – Moong daal (split yellow lentils)

* 2 tbsp – Oats

* 3 tbsp – Green gram daal

* 2 tbsp – Masoor daal (red lentils)

* Fennel seeds (saunf)

Method

*Heat a pan and add all the ingredients to it. Stir a little on a low flame and wait for the ingredients to turn fragrant.

*Wait until you can hear the spices crackle and the lentils pop. Then take off heat and keep aside for grinding.

*After the mixture cools down, grind to a fine powder.

*Mix a spoon of sandalwood powder in ubtan and store in an airtight container.

How to use:

Mix one tbsp of the natural ubtan, two tbsps of milk and two tbsps of curd; give it a good mix until the consistency is smooth to apply.

