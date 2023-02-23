Decoding the many anti-ageing principles of Ayurveda

Fine lines and wrinkles are among the most common signs of ageing, which occur due to dietary and lifestyle choices along with stress and environmental conditions like exposure to UV rays and pollution. Even though ageing is a natural process, there are certain things you can do to delay or slow down the process. No, we are not suggesting you use chemical-laced products, we are instead hinting at Ayurvedic remedies that can help slow down the degeneration of cells without causing any harmful side effects.

Talking about the same, Vikas Chawla, ayurveda expert, Vedas Cure told indianexpress.com, “In Ayurveda, the concept of anti-aging is described as rasayana, which aims at maintaining excellent physical and mental health in mature age through a combination of a nourishing diet, wholesome activities, and gentle herbs,” adding that it also means clearing the channels for the natural flow of matter and energy.

Echoing something similar, Manpreet Kaur Wason, hormone balance and gut health dietitian wrote on Instagram, “Being young looking and maintaining youth has been a goal since the beginning of time. The ancient medical science of Ayurveda contains several anti-aging principles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hormone Balance and Gut health Dietitian (@dietitian_manpreet)

Here are a few Ayurvedic remedies for anti-ageing, as per the expert:

Basil

It is an anti-ageing herb that helps you fight against wrinkles. Topical application of basil can prove beneficial in retaining moisture and hydration of the skin, reducing roughness and giving smooth texture to the skin. Adding to this, Chawla said, “The active formulation of basil is found to have hydrating effects as it increases the skin’s moisture content. It is also a natural remedy to clear out pores and get naturally glowing skin.”

Curry leaves

Curry leaves have antiseptic properties that can protect the wounded area of the skin. It can be used both topically and orally to fight against infections and fine lines of ageing. Chawla recommended using a face mask made with curry leaves powder to retain the glow of your face. “To make the face mask, you can use sun-dried curry leaves and crush them finely to create a curry leaves powder,” he said.

It can be used both topically and orally to fight against infections and fine lines of ageing. (Source: Freepik) It can be used both topically and orally to fight against infections and fine lines of ageing. (Source: Freepik)

Amla

Amla is a rich source of antioxidants and vitamin C. Its anti-ageing properties promote healthy skin by firming it, reducing signs of ageing and making your skin glow. According to Chawla, the easiest and most preferred way of consuming amla is by juicing it. “Usually, a small portion of 20-30 ml of juice diluted in a glass of warm water is advised. It is best consumed with lemon or honey in the morning for anti-ageing benefits,” he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Expert shares Ayurvedic habits for a healthier life

Ashwagandha

Consuming this herb on a regular basis will drastically change your skin’s appearance, make it more youthful, glowing and improve its quality. The herb also works on reducing wrinkles and makes the skin firmer. Explaining the same, the Chawla said, “Ashwagandha has the capability to boost collagen production in the skin which prevents visible signs of ageing.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!