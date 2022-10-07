This pocket-friendly Ayurvedic hack will help ‘prevent dandruff and efficiently clean your scalp’

Dandruff can be stubborn. No matter how many products you use, it has a tendency to come back. But what if we tell you that we recently stumbled upon an Ayurvedic hack that not only promises results but is also inexpensive? Dr Vaishali Shukla, founder of Vedamrit, shared one such effective hack on Instagram that she wrote “helps in preventing dandruff and cleaning your scalp.”

Wondering what it is? You will be surprised to know that all she recommends is putting a tablespoon of neem powder to a herbal shampoo of your choice, and then adding water and mixing well. “Neem has anti microbial, anti fungal and anti bacterial properties. This hack helps wonderfully in preventing dandruff and efficiently cleaning your scalp without spending so much money on expensive shampoos,” she captioned the post, adding that one must ensure to use a herbal shampoo for the hack to be effective.

“If you or anyone you know is suffering from chronic dandruff that just doesn’t go away, as per Ayurveda this must be treated like a skin disorder. This is an indication that your body needs to be cleansed from the inside. A few Ayurvedic herbs like neem, karvellak, turmeric, and vidanga help when taken internally (must always be taken under an Ayurvedic doctor’s guidance),” she added.

Check out the reel below:

Talking about the wonder benefits of neem, Karishma Shah, an integrative nutritionist and Ayurveda expert suggested to make “a homemade hair mask with neem paste, lemon juice, aloe vera gel paste, methi seed paste and amla paste. It works wonders in case of dandruff,” she told indianexpress.com.

Agreed Dr Archana Sukumaran, an Ayurveda doctor (BAMS) from Kerala Ayurveda and said that lemon juice and coconut oil also work very well. “Citric acid, found in abundance in lemon juice, aids in the root-to-tip combat of dandruff, while coconut oil successfully combats itching and hydrates dry scalp. Additionally, it feeds your hair and promotes hair development. This is one of the most popular natural treatments for dandruff. Massage your scalp with equal amounts of coconut oil and lemon juice. Shampoo your hair after 20 minutes,” she shared.

Further, the expert shared that fenugreek seeds, too, are one of the most incredible natural treatments for dandruff since they are an excellent source of antifungal and antibacterial qualities. “Fenugreek seeds aid in the removal of dandruff and give your hair the nutrients it needs to stay strong and healthy. Fenugreek seeds should be steeped in a cup and ground into a paste. Using a gentle shampoo and conditioner, thoroughly massage the paste into your hair and scalp. After about 30 minutes, rinse it off. Another remedy that works well is hibiscus. It has exceptional hair nourishing properties and fights dandruff. You can fry hibiscus flowers in coconut oil and apply it on the scalp while warm, to get rid of dandruff.”

