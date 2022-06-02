Ayurvedic expert shares tips to take care of your hair naturally

Who does not wish to have smooth and shiny hair? But it is no easy feat as it requires consistent efforts and adequate attention, and involves both haircare and nutrition. While many rely on expensive shampoos, conditioners, and other products to get rid of their hair woes, you can also follow some natural Ayurvedic remedies to strengthen your hair from within.

As such, Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently suggested some simple and effective hair care tips to get healthy, nourished and shiny hair.

Take a look.

Oil your hair

Dr Bhavsar suggested oiling your hair once/twice/thrice a week, depending on your hair type. “If you have kapha hair (smooth and shiny), oil them once/twice with a hair oil with sesame base. If you have pitta hair (oily scalp and white hair), oil them twice with coconut or ghee hair oil base. If you have vata hair (dry, thin, frizzy and split ends), oil them twice with almond, sesame and castor hair oil base,” she said.

Nutrition

Apart from taking care of your hair topically, you also need to provide them with nutrition from within. The expert recommended consuming the following food items.

*Vitamin C: It “helps with collagen production”. Eat amla, kiwis, sweet potatoes, strawberries, guava, oranges, blackberries papaya and peppers. “Iron greens, green vegetables as well as spirulina,” she added.

*Vitamin A: It makes healthy sebum for the scalp and can be found in all vegetables with beta carotenes such as sweet potatoes, carrots, peppers and pumpkin.

The expert suggested regularly washing your hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The expert suggested regularly washing your hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Vitamin E: Nuts

*Vitamin D: Sun and dairy

*Vitamin B complex: Dark veggies like beets, spinach, whole grains and beans.

*Healthy fats: Ghee, sesame seeds, flax seeds, olive oil, coconut oil, etc are important for digestion of protein and overall nourishment, she shared.

*Protein: Lentil/beans, quinoa, amaranth, nuts/seeds, eggs and fish

Regular Nasya

According to the Ayurvedic expert, “Putting ghee/anu taila in both nostrils either in the morning or at bedtime works wonders for hair growth.” It imparts good sleep, which is another mandatory factor for good hair growth.

