Identify your skin type with little help from Ayurveda

The very first step of having an effective skincare routine is knowing your skin type and its needs. While some people have dry, sensitive skin and need a nurturing and moisturising routine that doesn’t flare up their skin, those with oily, acne-prone skin need a balance of water and oil-based products that can control the sebum production.

Ayurvedic skincare is one of the most favoured ways of treating the skin and its problems. But, do you know what your ayurvedic skin type is? Ayurvedic specialist Dr Nitika Kohli shared how you can determine your skin type according to dosha.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote, “Ayurveda can help you to identify your ayurvedic skin type. Everyone has a unique type of skin, each ayurvedic skin type has distinctive characteristics.” She further added that one may require special care based on the type of the skin, and said that “this approach helps to get better skin health, improve glow, and prevent skin diseases.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Here are the skin types she shared, according to Ayurveda:

Vata skin is characterised by dry, thin, delicate skin that is cool to touch and prone to dehydration, flakiness, and ageing.

Pita skin is fair, sensitive, soft, and warm. This skin type is susceptible to moles and freckles and can break out into acne, rashes or sunspots of and when it is out of balance.

ALSO READ | What is the difference between dry skin and dehydrated skin?

Kapha skin has the qualities of water and earth, and it can be oily, thick, pale, soft, cool and also more tolerant of the sun. But kapha skin types are also subject to excessive oil, pimples, water retention, and dull complexion.

Combination is when one’s skin type can be vitta-pitta (dry and sensitive), kapha-pitta (oily and sensitive) and vata-kapha (dry with oily zones).

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!