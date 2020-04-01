Away from family right now? Here’s how you can deal with the distance

The purpose of self-isolation is so we can all keep healthy, and avoid the transmission of the virus. It is, therefore, essential to be more mindful of our health. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The purpose of self-isolation is so we can all keep healthy, and avoid the transmission of the virus. It is, therefore, essential to be more mindful of our health. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The lockdown has been a trying period for everyone, more so for people who are living away from the family. Most of them are anxious, worried even, for the health and well-being of their family members, simultaneously missing the love and comfort of home. If you have been caught in such a situation, here are some ways you can deal with it.

Make better use of home skills

With your house help not coming, and no family member around to help you, you have no choice but to work on your skills. In fact, this is a good time to get cooking — learn to make a dish or two, work on your culinary skills, get gardening, cleaning, washing the utensils and doing the laundry on your own. So, when the lockdown is over, you can become a more hands-on person. You will be able to take care of yourself better. Make this a learning experience.

Call your family

Technology has made it easier for you to stay connected. Whenever you miss your family members, make sure you call them. Talking at least once every day can have a calming effect. It can be especially helpful when you are feeling extremely low. A video conference with the rest of the clan is an even better idea.

Find a hobby

Now would be a good time to get re-accustomed to an old hobby, or get started with a new one. You have more time in your hand, and a reason to distract yourself whenever you feel incredibly alone. Having a hobby is akin to having a companion; it is great for the well-being of your mind, too. So, you can either paint, or knit, or sing, or dance — find anything that gives you joy.

Find a good show

Just like a hobby, a riveting show will also be a faithful companion on days when you are yearning for company. It could be something on a streaming platform that you can watch, or a podcast that you can listen to for hours. Anything productive that can keep you in a good mind space and busy.

Practise self care

You need to take better care of yourself, especially because there is nobody else around to do it for you. So, just because you are alone, and can, does not mean you should work additional hours to kill the boredom, or watch the television till late in the night. Adequate rest — which includes sleep time, proper nutrition and exercise — is a must. Besides, by not practising self care, you may leave your family worried. The purpose of self-isolation is so we can all keep healthy, and avoid the transmission of the virus. It is, therefore, essential to be more mindful of our health.

