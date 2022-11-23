Dermatologist suggests makeup hacks you must avoid

From repurposing one product in myriad ways to applying some quick tricks to get ready in a jiffy — makeup enthusiasts love experimenting! But, is it always good? Not really! While certain makeup hacks make the task easier for you, they might end up harming your skin and eyes, in the long run.

Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth recently took to Instagram to share a few such hacks that “you should stay away from”. Take a look.

Using lip liners on eye waterline

To get a vibrant and funky look, many women end up using their lip liner as colourful eyeliner. “Lip liners have longer lasting pigment which can irritate the eyes. Limit your use of kajal if you have dark circles where the skin is hyper-pigmented,” the expert explained.

Using lipstick as a blush

Using your lipstick as a blush is one of the most common makeup hacks. But, it is advised to not use dark-coloured lipstick or liquid matte lipsticks as a blush. “They contain darker pigment meant for lips. This may darken existing spots on the cheeks. It also requires rubbing which is not recommended. Use a powder blush instead or a light-coloured cream blush which is easy to blend. Light coloured cheek tint is ok to use,” she said.

Using soap on brows

Highlighting the popular trend of soap brows to make hair stroke prominent and set the brows in place, Dr Panth said, “This may cause fall of brows, albeit temporary, it is best to avoid this hack.”

