Common mistakes that can make your skin acne-prone

Washing your face is one of the simplest ways to keep the skin looking clean, but it may not be effective if one uses a wrong cleanser or scrubs too hard. Over a point of time, such habits can aggravate acne or cause other breakouts on the skin.

It is therefore essential to understand the common mistakes than can lead to skin probems, suggests dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu, founder, Dr Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic, New Delhi. Below, she suggests some common mistakes that should be avoided to have glowing and blemish-free skin.

Using the same skincare products over a long time

Many a times, women use products designed to fight teen acne. As you grow old, your skin texture also changes and it demands extra care and protection. Therefore, it is essential to opt for products that suit your skin type.

Washing face with soap

Soaps contains harsh chemicals which are not meant to be used for face cleansing. We have to keep in mind that ordinary commercial soaps have pH levels between 9 to 11, which increases the skin’s pH level (which usually ranges between 5-7) leading to problems. Soaps and cleansers shouldn’t be used frequently as they can make the skin dry and irritable.

Don’t touch your face too often

Many of us have a habit of touching our face with dirty fingers or even popping a pimple. Touching the face with hands secretes more oil, dirt and germs on to the skin. Not only that, even your hair falling on the skin can block pores. Try and keep the hair away from your face as much as possible.

You are not drinking enough water

Not drinking enough water affects your skin as it can make it look dry and pale. Drink at least three-four litres of water in a day. It could be in the form of green tea with lemon drops or flavoured water without sugar.

Sticking to your phone

Your phone’s screen is home to a lot of bacteria, and continuous use of phone can lead to blemishes on the face. As the phone screen may contain dirt and make-up remnants, it is a good practice to clean the phone screen after a few uses.

Skipping sunscreen

A sun burn can dry out pimples temporarily, but it can end up making your skin have breakouts. So it is advisable to use a high SPF of 30 or more for sun protection before stepping out.

Not cleaning the remotes

Whether TV or AC remotes, they contain bacteria which can easily transfer to your fingers and then to your face which eventually leads to breakouts. It is essential to clean all remotes with anti-bacterial wipes once a week.

Sleeping with make-up on

Not removing your make-up before going to bed clogs the open pores and secretes oil. When make-up mixes with the pores, it makes them appear larger. And once the skin’s collagen levels decline, the pore would become enlarged and lead to inflammation.