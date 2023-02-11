scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
What you should avoid getting done in a salon

From facial waxing to chemical peeling, dermatologist Dr Aanchal lists things one should avoid getting done in a salon

parlourThese are things you should avoid getting done a salon (Source: Pexels)

Self-grooming can be a tedious process, so to make things easy, one often goes to a salon. However, one can be easily lured by the new skin and hair treatments they have to offer and end up getting them. But do you know that certain treatments should strictly be avoided in salons as they can impact your skin and cause damage to it?

As such, dermatologist Dr Aanchal took to Instagram to inform people about what they should avoid getting done in parlours.

Have a look!

*Facial waxing– Calling it “the worst way to remove facial hair,” the expert added that “it leads to the ingrown area, red bumps on face and can exacerbate acne.” She explained that repeated waxing can also lead to the darkening of areas in a few cases. While suggesting to avoid facial waxing, she said, “It may be better to go for shaving or laser hair reduction which are better methods of hair removal.”

Also Read | |Skincare alert: Why you should never wax your face (plus an alternate way to get rid of facial hair)

*Chemical peeling– As per Mayoclinic, “A chemical peel is a procedure in which a chemical solution is applied to the skin to remove the top layers.” The expert suggested that strong peels should be done with the supervision of a dermatologist. However, one can go ahead with gentle home-based peels. “Most cases may be simple but in case of superficial burns, it needs an expert to tackle,” she added.

*Comedone extraction– It is defined as a method widely used for removing acne. The expert suggested that “a few superficial blackheads may be removed after receiving steam to soften keratin,” adding that one must “avoid extraction of large or deep comedones (pores) as this cannot just be pressed out and might require a prick for easy and effective extrusion.”

Also Read | |Things you need to know before booking your next waxing appointment

*Any injectables– “Parlour is not a place to get anything done with needles involved,” the expert said. Advising that one should not take treatments like microneedling, mesotherapy, or botulinum toxin, she said, “they require proper aseptic precautions, autoclaved or disposable instruments and medical supervision to perform them correctly.”

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 16:25 IST
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 16:25 IST
