Romantic, by Nature

Nature, says author Sonika Shandilya, is the best writer as it pens a bestseller every day with its many moods, colours and natural conversations. “The moon, stars, sun, flowers, lightning; rain and nature have been kind to India. Every state is vibrant with seasons, and that brings out a lot of romance. I, for one, can sit all day and deeply enjoy a beautiful day. Nothing compares to the moments of romance nature offers,” says Shandilya, who was a part of a panel discussion, called “And the Love Bug Bites”, at the literature festival, Literati, She talked about her debut novel, a romance, titled Tinkling of the Bell …Before it Rings.

Set in contemporary times, in the historically rich Hyderabad and Europe, Tinkling of the Bell (Srishti Publishers) revolves around Sakshi and Jai, two young professionals. A simple, yet engaging, piece of romance, the novel inspired is a “realistic fiction with an old-world charm, one that tries to reconnect modern Indian with classic romance”.

Sakshi is a confident fashion designer running a boutique and Jai, a civil engineer preparing for civil services. “It’s love at first sight for him, but she takes her time,” says Shandilya, who plays on the little moments of life that ring out bigger happiness. That tinkling sound you hear when you are falling in love, the lovely tinkle of the bell before it is a loud and happy gong — these metaphors lend the book its title. “Love is not enough, it needs romance to flow. Also, there is an actual bell in the book, one that is at Sakshi’s doorstep, which she is waiting to hear ring,” says Hyderabad-based Shandilya, who was born and brought up in Chandigarh.

She agrees that romance can be repetitive and love stories are more or less similar. “But this is different. It also talks about the Indian family system, its dynamics and importance, the love for the country. Sakshi is a fiercely independent girl, who unlike her doctor parents, chooses her own path in life, whereas Jai is this down-to-earth dreamy guy, and like nature itself, offers the protection and love one looks for,” says Shandilya, whose favourite romance author is Nora Roberts.

It took two years for Shandilya to complete her novel. “I live with my characters, listen to them, let them guide me, but never let them take control or steer me towards a sad ending,” says Shandilya, ready with her second romantic novel, set in Rajasthan and Sikkim.