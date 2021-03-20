scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Austrian firm responds to claims that Meghan-Harry ‘plagiarised’ their logo

Meghan and Harry have been accused of copying Archewell's logo from that of the Austrian firm

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 20, 2021 6:10:03 pm
meghan markle, harryHarry and Meghan said they were being trolled online for the logo. (file)

In the much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed they were being trolled online for “copying” the logo of Archewell from an Austrian firm.

Archewell is a non-profit organisation that was launched in April 2020 and named after the couple’s son Archie. Netizens argued that their logo ‘AW’ looks similar to that of Austrian company AmWerdertor project’s emblem design.

Take a look at what social media users had to say:

AmWerdertor originally was built in 1869 as a residential and commercial building that was developed to include a spa, swimming pool and fitness area for residents, according to Daily Mail.

Also Read |Some important topics discussed during the Harry, Meghan interview with Oprah

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” Dmitry Pryanishnikov, chief executive of Am Werdertor’s parent company Allea Group, told Daily Mail in an interview. And even though the logos look similar, Dmitry said they would not be taking any action or offence since the subject projects were “very much different by their nature”.

The new Archewell logo emerged a week after Meghan and Harry had to drop their previous ‘Sussex Royal’ crest from their stationery and website, in the wake of the Winfrey interview.

