Austrian firm responds to claims that Meghan-Harry ‘plagiarised’ their logo

Harry and Meghan said they were being trolled online for the logo. (file)

In the much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed they were being trolled online for “copying” the logo of Archewell from an Austrian firm.

Archewell is a non-profit organisation that was launched in April 2020 and named after the couple’s son Archie. Netizens argued that their logo ‘AW’ looks similar to that of Austrian company AmWerdertor project’s emblem design.

Take a look at what social media users had to say:

Don’t tell me they can’t even afford a logo designer???? 🤦🏻‍♀️ — ABRatna (@ABRatna1) March 17, 2021

Am Werdertor’s logo is unique & memorable. — DuchessChungaChanga (@ChangaDuchess) March 17, 2021

AmWerdertor originally was built in 1869 as a residential and commercial building that was developed to include a spa, swimming pool and fitness area for residents, according to Daily Mail.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” Dmitry Pryanishnikov, chief executive of Am Werdertor’s parent company Allea Group, told Daily Mail in an interview. And even though the logos look similar, Dmitry said they would not be taking any action or offence since the subject projects were “very much different by their nature”.

The new Archewell logo emerged a week after Meghan and Harry had to drop their previous ‘Sussex Royal’ crest from their stationery and website, in the wake of the Winfrey interview.