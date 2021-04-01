Skincare tips: Athiya Shetty applies vitamin E topically; does it really help?

"Vitamin E is an excellent anti-oxidant! It nourishes and hydrates your skin," she captioned her video. (Photo: Atihya Shetty/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Bollywood celebs often share their skin and hair care secrets on social media, giving us various remedies, tips, and tricks to try. So there was nothing new about Athiya Shetty’s recent video in which she shared how she swears by vitamin E for glowing skin. However, when we saw the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor apply vitamin E on her face topically, we got a little inquisitive and wanted to understand how doing so benefits the skin. After all, who would not want Athiya’s flawless skin?

“Vitamin E is an excellent anti-oxidant! It nourishes and hydrates your skin. This worked brilliantly for me I hope it does for you too💕”, she captioned the video.

In the video, she cuts open a vitamin E capsule and applies the vitamin E enriched liquid on her cheeks, and slowly massages it.

Check out the Instagram video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

So we reached out to a skin expert, and here’s what we found out:

But does applying a capsule topically benefit in any way?

“The capsule is meant to be ingested orally, and it provides benefits only when done that. There is no research if it is going to be absorbed into the skin and offer the benefits of Vitamin E when applied topically,” Dr Vandana Punjabi, consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital told indianexpress.com.

She added that vitamin E molecules present in the capsule cannot be absorbed “because our skin cannot absorb heavy molecules”. “For skincare remedy to work, it needs to be absorbed by the stratum corneum properly otherwise it will only result in layering,” said Dr Punjabi.

At max, it may help with hydration — like any other oil — but the same benefits can be enjoyed by using a well-formulated good vitamin E serum/moisturiser, explained the dermatologist.

What is the best way to use vitamin E?

“The best way to get effective results is to pair it with an oral vitamin C tablet and consume orally. That way you even reap the other benefits of this vitamin — wound healing, brightening, spot treatments,” she continued.

However, if one really wants to apply the same topically, they can but “those with oily, combination skin or those staying in humid areas must stay away from it.’

What are the benefits of vitamin E?

Vitamin E not only helps face acne scars but also works if you have hyperpigmentation. Not only that, but with regular use it may even help delay the onset of ageing. As per Healthline, “Vitamin E is high in antioxidants, and it affects blood circulation. That might be why people notice a difference in the firmness and structure of their skin after topical use of vitamin E oil.”

ALSO READ | Five major spring makeup ideas to look forward to this season

Also, if you often experience dry, bleeding and chapped lips then vitamin E will surely come to your rescue because it helps increase cell turnover.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle