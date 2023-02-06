scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Athiya Shetty’s kalire featured ‘over 50 handcrafted sunflowers, saptapadi wedding vows hand-etched in Sanskrit on sun motifs’

Athiya Shetty's kaliras were handcrafted by the veteran karigars of Jaipur and Lucknow. Take a closer look at them here

Athiya Shetty kalirasAthiya Shetty wore the "daintiest" kaliras to her wedding to KL Rahul. (Pic source: Instagram/Athiya Shetty, Mrinalini Chandra)

Athiya Shetty tied the knot with KL Rahul in a dreamy ceremony on January 23 at her Khandala farmhouse. While the wedding was intimate, it was very detailed — including the actor’s kalire, details of which have now surfaced on social media. The custom kalire, designed by Mrinalini Chandra, featured “over 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers dancing around sunshine, manifesting the joyous union of the happy couple.” Athiya’s kalire, handcrafted by veteran karigars of Jaipur and Lucknow, also had the saptapadi wedding vows beautifully hand-etched in Sanskrit on sun motifs that were surrounded by sunflowers.

“We loved making bespoke ‘Eternity Vows’ kalire for the beautiful Athiya Shetty. It was an absolute joyride creating this dainty and elegant work of art for you,” Chandra wrote on Instagram.

 

ALSO READ |Athiya Shetty looks elegant in kanchivaram silk sari for her Muhurtham ceremony

Sharing more details about the beautiful kalire, Chandra shared that they were inspired by wedding vows. “These kaliras symbolise everything meaningful a relationship can encompass — love, respect, joy, calm, and peace. Hand-etched in Sanskrit, these vows are for eternity. Over 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers dancing around sunshine, manifesting the joyous union of the happy couple @athiyashetty & @klrahul Me and my whole team @kalirasbymrinalinichandra are here to celebrate your incredible love!” she added.

Take a closer look at Athiya’s kaliras here:

 

Reportedly, the actor and the cricketer first started dating in 2019 after they appeared in a commercial together. The same year, the couple shared photos with each other on their respective Instagram handles, sending the internet into a frenzy and seemingly confirming the rumors. They also went to visit Thailand to ring in the New Year 2020 together.

ALSO READ |Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding décor: How Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse turned into a flowery dreamland

 

After their wedding, the duo shared a joint post with their first official pictures as man and wife, with a caption that read, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness”.

