Sunday, March 28, 2021
Sunday reads

Athiya Shetty shares glimpses of her everyday life in ‘ask-me-anything’ session

From revealing her WhatsApp display picture, to sharing a photo of her go-to person, she answered it all

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 28, 2021 1:24:50 pm
Athiya Shetty, Athiya Shetty news, Athiya Shetty pictures, Athiya Shetty ask me anything Instagram, Athiya Shetty AMA, Athiya Shetty news, indian express newsThe actor has showed a super-relatable side to her personality. (Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty recently took to Instagram to share snippets from her life with her fans and followers. During an Ask-Me-Anything session, the actor answered many questions in the form of adorable and funny IG stories, and cute throwback pictures. From revealing her WhatsApp display picture, to sharing a photo of her go-to person, she answered it all.

Take a look.

Athiya Shetty, Athiya Shetty news, Athiya Shetty pictures, Athiya Shetty ask me anything Instagram, Athiya Shetty AMA, Athiya Shetty news, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty Athiya Shetty, Athiya Shetty news, Athiya Shetty pictures, Athiya Shetty ask me anything Instagram, Athiya Shetty AMA, Athiya Shetty news, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty

She posted a fun video — of which this is a screenshot — wherein she giggled as her makeup artist applied some lipstick, asking her to part her lips.

Next, the actor moved on to a ‘pawdorable’ video from 2020, which was her “most special moment”. In it, she was surrounded by her dogs. The actor is clearly a dog lover, for in the video, she hugged and cuddled them.

Athiya Shetty, Athiya Shetty news, Athiya Shetty pictures, Athiya Shetty ask me anything Instagram, Athiya Shetty AMA, Athiya Shetty news, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty

Among other things, she also shared her current hairstyle. The actor revealed she has been wearing her hair in a top bun. The text pasted on the video read: “Please help me find solutions for baby hair”.

Athiya Shetty, Athiya Shetty news, Athiya Shetty pictures, Athiya Shetty ask me anything Instagram, Athiya Shetty AMA, Athiya Shetty news, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty

This gorgeous sun-kissed photo is her current display picture on WhatsApp. The actor absolutely stuns here in an off-shoulder top, a chunky bracelet and a watch. We love the classy earrings, too!

Athiya Shetty, Athiya Shetty news, Athiya Shetty pictures, Athiya Shetty ask me anything Instagram, Athiya Shetty AMA, Athiya Shetty news, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty

Athiya also revealed — in this adorable throwback photograph — that her mother is her go-to person.

Athiya Shetty, Athiya Shetty news, Athiya Shetty pictures, Athiya Shetty ask me anything Instagram, Athiya Shetty AMA, Athiya Shetty news, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty

We loved her super-relatable posts; did you?

