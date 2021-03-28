Athiya Shetty shares glimpses of her everyday life in ‘ask-me-anything’ session

Athiya Shetty recently took to Instagram to share snippets from her life with her fans and followers. During an Ask-Me-Anything session, the actor answered many questions in the form of adorable and funny IG stories, and cute throwback pictures. From revealing her WhatsApp display picture, to sharing a photo of her go-to person, she answered it all.

Take a look.

Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty

Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty

She posted a fun video — of which this is a screenshot — wherein she giggled as her makeup artist applied some lipstick, asking her to part her lips.

Next, the actor moved on to a ‘pawdorable’ video from 2020, which was her “most special moment”. In it, she was surrounded by her dogs. The actor is clearly a dog lover, for in the video, she hugged and cuddled them.

Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty

Among other things, she also shared her current hairstyle. The actor revealed she has been wearing her hair in a top bun. The text pasted on the video read: “Please help me find solutions for baby hair”.

Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty

This gorgeous sun-kissed photo is her current display picture on WhatsApp. The actor absolutely stuns here in an off-shoulder top, a chunky bracelet and a watch. We love the classy earrings, too!

Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty

Athiya also revealed — in this adorable throwback photograph — that her mother is her go-to person.

Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty Photo: Instagram/@athiyashetty

We loved her super-relatable posts; did you?

