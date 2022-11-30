‘Fashion has no dos and don’ts; it should be your own personal statement’: Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty needs no introduction; she is not only admired for her on-screen presence but also for her flawless fashion and breathtaking beauty. So when we got a chance to catch up with the Hero actor, there was no way we would not have asked Athiya about her idea of fashion, the dos and don’ts she follows, her guilty indulgences, how she manages to keep fit, and much more.

During the conversation, the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty also shared how she receives many fitness tips from her father, and how “he will always be my idol when it comes to fitness and discipline”. Read the edited excerpts below:

A quick glance at your Instagram feed is enough to prove your love for fashion, and also how much you enjoy experimenting with it. How do you define your style?

The most important thing for me when it comes to fashion is comfort. I love wearing oversized tees, and jackets and experimenting with different styles but comfort ranks the highest for me and truly defines my style. Having neutral wardrobe essentials is extremely underrated. You can pair them in so many different and multiple ways and find numerous experimental outfits.

What are the dos and don’ts you swear by when it comes to fashion?

Fashion has no dos and don’ts. Fashion should be your own personal statement and every person is free to express themselves through their style and clothes. The sky is the limit when it comes to fashion. There are no fashion faux pas if you are confident enough to pull it off.

How essential, do you feel, are accessories when it comes to making or breaking a look? What are your go-to accessories?

Accessories are super important as they tie all the loose ends of a look and punctuate your outfit. I personally love experimenting with different eyewear silhouettes. Whenever I step out during the day, I love to complement my sunglasses and handbag with some oversized neutrals for an effortless look.

You also seem to enjoy your cup of coffee, chocolates, and cakes. What does your daily diet plan look like?

My daily diet plan is quite simple and I don’t try to restrict myself. I love a cup of coffee in the morning before I start my day. On usual days, I only eat home cooked food. Whenever I am on holidays, I love to indulge in the delicacies of the place as that’s an important aspect for me to enjoy my vacation but otherwise my everyday food is very basic.

How do you strike a balance between your favourite foods and your workouts?

I honestly love food and feel quite lazy at times to work out but you just have to try to strike a balance between the both. Don’t try to be too hard on yourself, indulge in your favorite sweets or chocolates from time to time but try to discipline your workouts then. Honestly, I try to squeeze a workout whenever I can, even on vacation but otherwise I don’t place any restrictions as such when it comes to food, I am lucky to be born with a good metabolism!

Your father is known for his ripped physique; do you ever exercise with him or take fitness tips?

Yes, of course! He keeps giving me lots of fitness tips. We try to schedule workouts together if it matches our schedule and if we are in both in town, it gives us a great time to bond too but we don’t work out together very often. He will always be my idol when it comes to fitness and discipline.

Being a celebrity puts you in the constant limelight. In such a situation, how do you ensure to take care of your mental health?

I just continue doing what makes me happy. During the pandemic, I found solace in yoga and painting and it really centered me during those uncertain times. Spending time with my family and intimate group of friends, honing and polishing my craft and staying focused on things that truly matter helps me stay grounded and cuts out any all sorts of white noise.

The secret to your flawless skin is…

I drink lots and lots of water and moisturise daily. I have very dry skin so applying moisturizer is a must for me before I step out. I am also very particular about removing my makeup and cleansing my face well after shoots to avoid acne and breakouts.

Five things you do not leave your house without?

My lip balm, moisturizer, sunscreen, a watch and my favorite pair of John Jacobs eyewear. Statement, bold eyewear instantly elevates your look.

Wardrobe must-haves, according to you…

A basic white shirt, a comfortable hoodie, a monochrome co-ord set, an oversized shirt and a bold pair of sunglasses from John Jacobs. I personally love the Ebsen and Sullivan styles from their Fall’22 collection.

