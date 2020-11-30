Astrology decoded: A basic guide to understanding sun and moon signs

Do you know the difference between sun and moon sign? (Photo: Thinkstock/ Getty)

Those who have just started reading about their zodiac signs usually know and refer to their sun signs. But, did you know that in the world of astrology one also needs to know about the moon signs? In order to thoroughly decode one’s stars one needs to understand both, the sun and moon signs.

“As per Vedic astrology, both Sun sign and Moon sign are very important, as they collectively define your overall personality and forecast the future,” astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji tells indianexpress.com.

While the sun signs are known to define your personality and also decide under which zodiac sign you fall, it is the moon sign which describes your inner or emotional self. It is the combination of these two sings that decides how you interact in with your surroundings.

Most people usually know about their sun signs as it can be easily derived by one’s birth date and month. But, in order to understand moon signs, one needs also consider their time and place of birth based on which it is calculated.

Here’s how you can know about your sun sign

Aries: March 21 – April 19

March 21 – April 19 Taurus: April 20 – May 20

April 20 – May 20 Gemini: May 21 – June 20

May 21 – June 20 Cancer: June 21 – July 22

June 21 – July 22 Leo: July 23 – August 22

July 23 – August 22 Virgo: August 23 – September 22

August 23 – September 22 Libra: September 23 – October 22

September 23 – October 22 Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

October 23 – November 21 Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

November 22 – December 21 Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

December 22 – January 19 Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

January 20 – February 18 Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, “The star sun tells about the person’s attributes, their personality and future. While, on the other hand, the moon gives us a deeper understanding of who the person really is.”

He says that the moon in a person’s birth chart adds balance to a horoscope. “If the Moon is not good, you are bound to witness a downfall at some stage in life because it impacts your family, relationship, health and career,” says the astrologer, adding “Sun is the aspect which will charge you, while the moon is the one that calms you down.”

