Most romantic zodiac signs: Is yours on the list?

The meaning of romance is different for everyone. For some, it is sharing silences, while for many others it is all about celebratory fairytale endings. So what determines how romantic you are? Well, a lot of it is influenced by your zodiac sign, said Srishty Aggarwal, astrologer and founder of Astroscopy.

Below, she shares the top six zodiac signs which are romantic. Check out if yours is on the list too!

Pisces

Pisces is a water sign, thus making Pisceans extremely sensitive and caring. It won’t be wrong to say that if they happen to like someone, they will remember every single detail about the person. Pisceans are known for their empathetic nature when it comes to their loved ones. If you have a Piscean lover, they would never leave you alone when you’re feeling low. When it comes to their partners, they love surprising them with candlelight dinners or handwritten poems and letters.

Cancer

Cancer, again a water sign, is a die-hard romantic. Cancerians are fiercely loyal and dedicated partners who don’t give up on love easily. In a relationship, they would always keep their partner’s likes and dislikes in mind. Just like Pisceans, they are emphatic too. They would never hesitate to make a special effort for their partners. Cancerians are good listeners too and will make it a point that your demands are met.

Taurus

Taureans are hopeless romantics and would always go an extra mile for their partners. They love everything that is comfortable and homely. Be it going overboard with expensive gifts, a date night or even a cosy movie night at home — they will make it a point to ensure everything is in place and comfortable for you. You will always be their priority.

Virgo

Virgos are one of the most compassionate people you will ever meet. In a relationship, they are known to give up their wishes for their partners. Virgos tend to focus a lot on detail and their love language doesn’t include big gestures, rather they have a practical approach to love. Your room is not clean? They will clean it for you without even you asking them to!

While planning a date or a special occasion, they make sure everything is perfect to the T. They might surprise you by cooking your favourite dish or planning a date at the café where you first met.

Leos

Leos are passionate when it comes to love. After all, they are a fire sign. Be it spoiling their partners with expensive gifts or making their day with sweet nothings after a long and tiring day; you will always have a great time with your Leo partner.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians live in the moment and are among the most adventurous people. They might not believe in grand gestures but they are quite thoughtful by nature. They would bring a wide smile to your face by cooking your favourite meal or driving all the way to get you your favourite ice cream!

