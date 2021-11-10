scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
MUST READ

Malala Yousafzai gets married to Asser Malik; know more about the groom

His LinkedIn profile states that he is 'General Manager High Performance at Pakistan Cricket'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 10, 2021 7:00:38 pm
Malala Yousafzai, Malala Yousafzai wedding, Malala Yousafzai husband, who is Malala Yousafzai husband, Asser Malik, who is Asser Malik, indian express newsThey had "a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham" with their families. (Photo: Twitter/@Malala)

Malala Yousafzai’s wedding announcement took the world by surprise. The 24-year-old human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner shared some photographs from the wedding and the post-wedding photoshoot on social media, giving the world a first glimpse of her husband, Asser Malik.

ALSO READ |Malala Yousafzai makes for a stunning bride in her wedding photos; check them out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malala (@malala)

In the pictures, the couple appeared against the backdrop of fall colours, with Malala writing in the caption that they “celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families”.

But, if you are wondering who Asser is and what he does, here’s what you need to know.

His LinkedIn profile states that he is ‘General Manager High Performance at Pakistan Cricket’, and in the ‘about’ section states that he is an “entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the sports industry”. He is “skilled in sports management and developing unique concepts and ideas”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asser Malik (@asser.malik)

Interestingly, he “brought the world’s largest amateur cricket league (LMS)” to Pakistan, and also “designed a player development program for Multan Sultans”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asser Malik (@asser.malik)

His Instagram page is replete with pictures of various cricket events, including pictures with Malala and many other people.

Going by the pictures, it seems the newly-weds have known each other for quite some time now, with their first picture together dating back to June 2019. The actual timeline of their relationship, however, is unclear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asser Malik (@asser.malik)

According to reports, Asser hails from Lahore, having studied in the Atchinson College in Lahore and then Lahore University of Management Sciences. According to the Press Trust of India, he had been friends with Malala ever since they met a couple of years ago.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

chhath puja, chhath puja 2020, chhath puja date 2020, chhath puja 2020 date in india
Chhath Puja 2021: Here’s what celebrations look like across India

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X