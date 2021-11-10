Malala Yousafzai gets married to Asser Malik; know more about the groom

Malala Yousafzai’s wedding announcement took the world by surprise. The 24-year-old human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner shared some photographs from the wedding and the post-wedding photoshoot on social media, giving the world a first glimpse of her husband, Asser Malik.

In the pictures, the couple appeared against the backdrop of fall colours, with Malala writing in the caption that they “celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families”.

But, if you are wondering who Asser is and what he does, here’s what you need to know.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

His LinkedIn profile states that he is ‘General Manager High Performance at Pakistan Cricket’, and in the ‘about’ section states that he is an “entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the sports industry”. He is “skilled in sports management and developing unique concepts and ideas”.

Interestingly, he “brought the world’s largest amateur cricket league (LMS)” to Pakistan, and also “designed a player development program for Multan Sultans”.

His Instagram page is replete with pictures of various cricket events, including pictures with Malala and many other people.

Going by the pictures, it seems the newly-weds have known each other for quite some time now, with their first picture together dating back to June 2019. The actual timeline of their relationship, however, is unclear.

According to reports, Asser hails from Lahore, having studied in the Atchinson College in Lahore and then Lahore University of Management Sciences. According to the Press Trust of India, he had been friends with Malala ever since they met a couple of years ago.

