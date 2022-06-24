Assam floods: Dos and don’ts to follow before, after, and during the natural disaster to stay safe

Floods and rain-induced landslides have wreaked havoc across Assam as nearly 100 people have lost their lives with over 54.5 lakh people still affected. The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, along with their tributaries, are overflowing with vast tracts of land inundated in 32 of the total 36 districts in the state.

As a result of this natural calamity, families, especially in Silchar, continue to remain stranded in their waterlogged homes with massive shortages of food, drinking water, and electricity. As such, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) recently listed dos and don’ts that you must follow before, after, and during the floods. Also, it shared some tips to follow in case of evacuation.

Before floods

Before floods

*Ignore rumours, stay calm, and don’t panic.

*Keep your mobile phones charged for emergency communication; use SMS.

*Listen to the radio, watch TV and read newspapers for weather updates.

*Untie cattle/animals to ensure their safety.

*Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.

*Keep a first aid kit with extra medication for snake bite and diarrhoea ready.

*Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof bags.

During floods

*Don’t drive through flooded areas.

*Don’t enter flood waters. In case you need to, wear suitable footwear.

*Stay away from sewerage lines, gutters, drains, culverts etc.

*Stay away from electric poles and fallen power lines to avoid electrocution.

*Eat freshly cooked or dry food. Keep your food covered.

*Drink boiled/chlorinated water.

*Use disinfectants to keep your surroundings clean.

After floods

After floods

*Do not allow children to play in or near flood waters.

*Don’t use any damaged electrical goods; get them checked.

*Watch out for broken electric poles, wires, sharp objects, and debris.

*Do not eat food that has been in flood waters.

*Use mosquito nets to prevent malaria.

*Don’t use toilet or tap water if water lines/sewage are damaged.

If you need to evacuate

*Place furniture and appliances on beds and tables.

*Put sandbags in the toilet bowl and cover all drain holes to prevent sewage backflow.

*Turn off power and gas connection.

*Take the emergency kit, first aid box and valuables with you.

*Do not enter deep and unknown waters; use a stick to check water depth.

*Come back home only when officials ask you to do so.

