‘Have zero regrets, never growing my hair long’: R Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan on sporting short hair

Many people dream of having healthy long hair. But, the same requires maintenance, time, and effort — something not everyone may be able to commit to owing to their hectic schedules.

As such, sharing what made her cut her hair short, Prithi Narayanan, ace cricketer R Ashwin’s wife, recently expressed why she is all for short hair.

“Short hair FTW (for the win)”,” she said.

The 33-year-old who is quite active on social media shared why, when infected with Covid, she decided to chop off her hair. “Only good thing I did when I got Covid – woke up with the worst inflammatory headache on day 5/6 and I just chopped off my waist-length hair. I didn’t waste a second thinking about it. I thought I would survive the week only if I had no hair,” she mentioned.

“Six months later, I have zero regrets and am probably never growing my hair long again,” she added.

Interestingly, her post seemed to resonate with a lot of people as many users mentioned how the look suited her, while also expressing how they would like to try, to.

“You look so beautiful. You’re almost making me want to change my opinion on short hair,” a user wrote.

“And how stunning you look with it! It’s not easy to pull of the short curly hair look but you do it so elegantly well,” another commented while some one else wrote, “Love!! The shorter the better!”

She also went on to elaborate the advantages of a bob cut.

“A bob takes three minutes to detangle + all of eight minutes to wash and style. Lesser hair fall, I don’t keep running out of products, I save time, and water,” she mentioned.

In case you too are planning to cut your hair short, here are some options, as per renowned hairstylist Jawed Habib.

Angled bob

It is one of the popular haircuts for short hairstyle. The haircut got this name because of its angled appearance, this haircut is shorter at the back and longer at the front.

Lob (Long bob)

In this haircut, the length of hair is below the chin but above the shoulder, and it is in-between a bob haircut and long hair.

Actor Priyanka Chopra also kept short hair for sometime too. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Actor Priyanka Chopra also kept short hair for sometime too. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

French bob

In this hairstyle, the length of the hair is short near the jaw line and is combine with wavy bangs till the eyebrow line. This haircut was very popular in France in 80s and got this name from there.

Stacked bob

The length of front side of hair are longer and angled and hair at back are layers staked. It gives voluminous finish to hair at the back.

