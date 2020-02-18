Ashley Graham shows off pregnancy stretch marks for body positivity

Ashley Graham (Source: ashleygraham/Instagram) Ashley Graham (Source: ashleygraham/Instagram)

Ashley Graham, who recently gave birth to her first child with Justin Ervin, just posted a picture on Instagram, flaunting her stretch marks.

Stretch marks are actually a common skin issue during pregnancy. As your body grows, especially the belly and breasts, the skin is stretched considerably, causing the collagen fibres to break. This shows up as reddish or purple marks on the body.

With people being constantly confronted with set standards of beauty, many women tend to feel uncomfortable in their (im)perfect bodies, let alone flaunt them. As an advocate of body positivity, plus size model Ashley Graham has time and again challenged these standards and inspired women to do the same.

Ashley’s latest picture, once again, is aimed at reassuring women to own their bodies. “Same me. few new stories,” she captioned her post.

Ashley chronicled her journey through pregnancy on Instagram, urging women to appreciate the bodily changes that come with it.

Read| Your social circle may help boost your body image

In one such post, she wrote, “Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don’t care! I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”

Not just Ashley, some other women celebrities have also not shied away from sharing pictures of themselves with stretch marks.

Read| The skin neutrality movement is redefining beauty standards

Zareen Khan

The Veer actor was body-shamed for sharing a picture showing stretch marks on her stomach, to which Zareen had replied in an Instagram story, “I’ve always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up.”

Demi Lovato

In 2018, the international sensation shared multiple Instagram stories flaunting “stretch marks and extra fat”. “Let’s embrace our real selves,” she had reportedly written in one of her stories.

Read| How to be a body-positive bride

Demi Lovato (Source: ddlovato/Instagram) Demi Lovato (Source: ddlovato/Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen

Model, mom and author Teigen had also shared a video showing her stretch marks. “I guess these just aren’t gonna go away. This is my body,” she said in the video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd