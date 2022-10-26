Arvind Kejriwal proposes Lakshmi, Ganesh photos on currency notes; know why these deities represent prosperity, wealth

After celebrating Diwali — the festival of lights — Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to include pictures of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh on Indian currency notes. On the occasion of the festival of lights and even in the days leading up to it, the idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh are venerated in many Hindu households. On the day of the festival, some devotees observe a fast and break it only during the auspicious puja time in the evening.

The AAP national convenor said that including the photos of the God and Goddess alongside that of Mahatma Gandhi would bring prosperity to India.

The CM clarified that he was not asking to change currency notes, but only requesting new notes to include pictures of Lakshmi and Ganesh. “Every day new currency notes are printed. These pictures can be added then,” Kejriwal stated, insisting that the deities are associated with prosperity.

Why are Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh worshipped during the festive period?

While there are separate annual dates for Ganesh Chaturthi — dedicated to Lord Ganesh — and Lakshmi Puja — celebrated in the eastern part of the country, especially in West Bengal — on the day of Diwali, devotees do a special puja for the gods and dress them in regalia.

On the day of Dhantrayodashi or Dhanteras, too — an auspicious occasion celebrated two days before Diwali — people worship Goddess Lakshmi who, it is said, emerged during the churning of the celestial ocean, also known as ‘samudra-manthan‘, with a vessel containing gold.

During Dhanteras, people customarily buy gold, silver, and new utensils, and offer prayers to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi; it is said to be an opportune time to invest in these metals as they bring prosperity, good luck, and happiness.

Explaining the connection between Lakshmi, Ganesh and wealth and prosperity, astrologer Pandit Jagannath guruji told indianexpress.com that while Goddess Lakshmi indicates wealth, prosperity, finance and business, Lord Ganesh — often hailed as ‘Vighnaharta’ — indicates removal of obstacles and negative energies.

“In the currency [notes], having photos of Lakshmi and Ganesh can be a good thing, but it may not have any major impact. It is a spiritual idea. Astrologically, it is a good sign, but it cannot be predicted if it helps in the rise of the economy.

“[Planet] Venus is the ‘graha’ of Goddess Lakshmi and Mercury is the ‘graha’ of Lord Ganesh — put together, this combination works very well, but when it comes to our economy, Rahu is in transit. So, for the next five years, even after replacing currency notes with photos of Goddess Lakshmi, nothing may change,” he said.

