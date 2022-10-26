scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal proposes Lakshmi, Ganesh photos on currency notes; know why these deities represent prosperity, wealth

"In the currency [notes], having photos of Lakshmi and Ganesh can be a good thing, but it may not have any major impact," said astrologer Pandit Jagannath guruji

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal news, Arvind Kejriwal currency notes, Arvind Kejriwal on new currency notes, Arvind Kejriwal Lakshmi Ganesh photo on currency notes, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh, wealth and prosperity, Indian economy, indian express news"It is a spiritual idea. Astrologically, it is a good sign, but it cannot be predicted if it helps in the rise of the economy," said an astrological. (Express photo)

After celebrating Diwali — the festival of lightsDelhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to include pictures of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh on Indian currency notes. On the occasion of the festival of lights and even in the days leading up to it, the idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh are venerated in many Hindu households. On the day of the festival, some devotees observe a fast and break it only during the auspicious puja time in the evening.

The AAP national convenor said that including the photos of the God and Goddess alongside that of Mahatma Gandhi would bring prosperity to India.

The CM clarified that he was not asking to change currency notes, but only requesting new notes to include pictures of Lakshmi and Ganesh. “Every day new currency notes are printed. These pictures can be added then,” Kejriwal stated, insisting that the deities are associated with prosperity.

ALSO READ |Inside Kamala Harris’ Diwali celebration: US vice president explains what the festival means

Why are Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh worshipped during the festive period?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

While there are separate annual dates for Ganesh Chaturthi — dedicated to Lord Ganesh — and Lakshmi Puja — celebrated in the eastern part of the country, especially in West Bengal — on the day of Diwali, devotees do a special puja for the gods and dress them in regalia.

On the day of Dhantrayodashi or Dhanteras, too — an auspicious occasion celebrated two days before Diwali — people worship Goddess Lakshmi who, it is said, emerged during the churning of the celestial ocean, also known as ‘samudra-manthan‘, with a vessel containing gold.

ALSO READ |Kali Puja 2022: In pictures, the unique tradition of worshipping ‘jibanta’ Kalis in West Bengal

During Dhanteras, people customarily buy gold, silver, and new utensils, and offer prayers to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi; it is said to be an opportune time to invest in these metals as they bring prosperity, good luck, and happiness.

Advertisement

Explaining the connection between Lakshmi, Ganesh and wealth and prosperity, astrologer Pandit Jagannath guruji told indianexpress.com that while Goddess Lakshmi indicates wealth, prosperity, finance and business, Lord Ganesh — often hailed as ‘Vighnaharta’ — indicates removal of obstacles and negative energies.

“In the currency [notes], having photos of Lakshmi and Ganesh can be a good thing, but it may not have any major impact. It is a spiritual idea. Astrologically, it is a good sign, but it cannot be predicted if it helps in the rise of the economy.

“[Planet] Venus is the ‘graha’ of Goddess Lakshmi and Mercury is the ‘graha’ of Lord Ganesh — put together, this combination works very well, but when it comes to our economy, Rahu is in transit. So, for the next five years, even after replacing currency notes with photos of Goddess Lakshmi, nothing may change,” he said.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 02:10:41 pm
Next Story

BTS’ Jin arrives in Argentina, apologises to ARMY for using private airport exit after crowds throng building: ‘I was afraid you might get hurt’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

partial solar eclipse, partial solar eclipse 2022, solar eclipse, solar eclipse photos, solar eclipse pictures, solar eclipse in India, pictures of solar eclipse, temples shut during solar eclipse, temples closed during solar eclipse, astrology, indian express news
In pics: Check out these unmissable photos of the partial solar eclipse witnessed in India today
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement