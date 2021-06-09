Artist builds sculpture of G7 leaders with electronic waste

Ahead of the G7 Summit, a man has created a massive sculpture of the G7 leaders shaped like Mount Rushmore. Erected in Cornwall, the sculpture is made of electronic waste.

The leaders in the sculpture include UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden.

Interestingly, the sculpture by British artist Joe Rush has been named ‘Mount Recyclemore’, in an attempt to highlight the damage caused by the disposal of electronic devices.

“It (electronic device) needs to be repairable or made to last longer because the stuff is going into landfill,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.

More than 53 million tonnes of e-waste were generated worldwide in 2019, according to a United Nations report.

Rush was commissioned to create the artwork by musicMagpie, reported the outlet. Regarding its location, the sculptor said he chose a place across the water from Carbis Bay Hotel, where the summit is due to take place, and hoped the leaders would notice “when they fly over”.

“Mount Recyclemore is a huge Mount Rushmore-style sculpture made with 12 tonnes of e-waste, located on Sandy Acres in Cornwall, near the G7 summit in Carbis Bay. Our goal is to bring the global issue of e-waste to light as leaders of the world’s most advanced economies prepare to discuss how to tackle climate change and build a greener future,” musicMagpie wrote on Instagram.

‘”The key message is ‘talk to each other’ and let’s sort this mess out,” Rush added.