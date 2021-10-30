scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 30, 2021
MUST READ

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he has reduced meat intake, calls for climate change action

The Austrian-born actor and bodybuilder also said that he has reduce the amount of meat he eats by about three-quarters over the last few years, but said he is still "gaining" as a result

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 30, 2021 5:00:10 pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger, donald trump, Arnold Schwarzenegger donald trump, Arnold Schwarzenegger news, Arnold Schwarzenegger actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger trolls trump, Arnold trump, hollywood news, entertainment updates, indian express, indian express news, indian express entertainmentArnold Schwarzenegger calls for climate action. (Source: Facebook)

Actor and governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he has reduced his meat intake by three-quarters while condemning world leaders for claiming fighting climate change harms the economy.

The 73-year-old told BBC, “They are liars, they are stupid. Or they don’t know how to do it, because we figured how to do it and it’s all about having the balls to do it.”

ALSO READ |I didn’t make it that far on my own: Arnold Schwarzenegger

‘I’ve starred in a lot of science fiction movies and, let me tell you something, climate change is not science fiction, this is a battle in the real world,’ he warned.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Austrian-born actor and bodybuilder also said that he has reduced the amount of meat he eats by about three-quarters over the last few years, but said he is still “gaining” as a result.

PLANT BASED DIET Do you follow a plant-based diet? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Previously, Schwarzenegger made an appearance in the documentary, The Game Changers, which explored the growing popularity of veganism. Schwarzenegger, a big advocate for plant-based diets for both health and environmental reasons, revealed that he reduced his own meat intake by 80 per cent.

“‘Steak is for men’… They show these commercials—burgers, George Foreman with the grill and epic sandwich—this is great, great marketing for the meat industry, selling the idea that real men eat meat. But you’ve got to understand, it’s marketing. It’s not based on reality.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Najin and her daughter Fatu, the last two northern white rhino females, graze near their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park
The world’s last two northern white rhinos

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 30: Latest News

Advertisement