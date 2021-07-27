‘I’m working towards bettering myself…every day’: Arjun Kapoor pens note on self-love

The actor stated his mother had told him that "every stage of your life is a journey and you will always be a constant work in progress". (Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor)

When we talk about self-love, we mostly view it from the perspective of the female body. And while it is true that women around the world are shamed more — and it is expected more of them to look a certain way physically — men are not immune to the pressures of external beauty, either.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has had his fair share of scrutiny vis-à-vis his weight, took to Instagram earlier in the day to throw light on self-love. Sharing a before and after picture — one a throwback photo of when he was heavier, and another a recent one — the 36-year-old wrote: “Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha…. No no this is not one of those posts 😆 Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life.”

The actor continued: “Those days & even now, I have always been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I’m a work in progress like anyone & everyone else (sic).”

Kapoor further shared that his mother told him that “every stage of your life is a journey and you will always be a constant work in progress”.

“I understand the meaning of that now more than ever and I’m loving that I’m working towards bettering myself… every damn day!!!” he concluded.

It is encouraging to see a mainstream actor speaking on weight and self-love, and that we are all a work-in-progress. That it is all right to enjoy life without thinking about it too much, or worrying about the ramifications of inconsequential things.

Recently, television anchor and actor Karan Wahi, too, had shared a similar sentiment, when he had apprised his followers on his weight issues. Sharing a picture of his bulging belly, Wahi bust some myth about abs, writing that “for those who think abs humesha rehte hai, it’s a myth”.

Prior to this, actor Will Smith, too, had shared a picture of himself where he confessed he was “in the worst shape of my life.” The picture won over people on social media with colleagues and fans hailing him for being relatable.

