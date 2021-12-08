Ariana Grande accused of ‘Asian-fishing’ in her recent photo shoot; see pics here

You must have heard of the terms ‘cultural appropriation’ and ‘fishing’, which are used to call out people of other ethnicities or cultural backgrounds trying to emulate a certain race or community’s way of life — mostly dressing — without respecting or showing much interest in learning about the background.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of it multiple times in the past, and the recent celebrity to have joined the list of people to be slammed for cultural fishing is none other than Ariana Grande.

The pop singer was slammed for ‘Asian-fishing’ after a new photo shoot of hers revealed she adopted an ‘Asian’ appearance. The photos are believed to have been deleted from her Instagram now, but LA-based creative director Katia Temkin still has them on her profile.

In the photos, Grande has worn a ribbon on her head and wrapped it around her neck as well, giving the appearance of a school girl wearing a uniform. Her makeup, in particular her eye makeup, is what has been bothering people — the elongated liner making her look like she has mono-lids, a feature predominantly present in people of Asian origin.

The cakey face makeup, too, was several tones lighter than her actual skin tone.

According to an Independent report, Canadian journalist Wanna Thompson said in 2018 that the term is essentially derived from ‘Blackfishing’ — the appropriation of someone’s racial background for personal gain.

The outlet mentions that on TikTok, someone called @kuzumi.n stated that Grande’s eye makeup, bowties and the way in which she posed were “a little too similar” to a K-pop star “considering Ariana Grande is a white woman”.

“It’s a combination of the innocent posing, the little bows and s***. Even the colour of her lipstick,” @kuzumi.n who, in another TikTok, accused the singer and her team of acting intentionally, was quoted as saying.

“You all need to remember that Ariana Grande is a very famous celebrity, and so the pictures that she puts out are intentional”.

Interestingly, a white British influencer called Oli London, who identifies as ‘trans-racial Korean’, having undergone “racial transition surgery” so as to appear a BTS member, supported Grande.

In a tweet London wrote, “Everyone back off Ariana Grande and stop being racist against her. She clearly identifies as ASIAN with her new look.”

