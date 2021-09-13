Argan, coconut and almond: The benefits of using different hair oils

In order to get the hair of your dreams, in terms of length, texture and volume, you have to consistently work at it. Caring for your hair needs dedication and effort. And one of the best things you can do is to oil your hair from time to time. While some people are not fond of oiling their hair, it has certain benefits which help with hair care.

Pooja Nagdev, an aromatherapist, cosmetologist and the founder of INATUR, lists the benefits of three types of oil: almond, argan and coconut. Read on.

ALSO READ | Skincare in your 30s: Here are some basic rules to follow

Benefits of almond oil

Almond oil can make the hair feel smoother. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Almond oil can make the hair feel smoother. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Softens hair

Your hair will feel smoother after using almond oil. You may also notice your hair is easier to comb and style.

* Promotes hair growth

Almond oil helps strengthen hair and make it less prone to split ends, so your hair growth won’t be hampered by loss of damaged hair. Vitamin E, which is a natural antioxidant, is present in almond oil. Antioxidants protect your hair against environmental stress, making it seem younger and healthier.

* Deep condition

Deep conditioning is essential in any hair care routine. It not only aids in the repair and rebuilding of existing damage, but also restores the hair’s hydration and flexibility. After a lot of sun exposure or using hot equipment, applying almond oil as a mask can rebuild and nourish your hair.

Benefits of argan oil

This oil can protect the scalp from heat damage caused by styling appliances. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) This oil can protect the scalp from heat damage caused by styling appliances. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Prevents heat damage

Argan oil’s vitamin E and fatty acids protect hair and scalp from heat damage caused by styling appliances. Add a few drops of basic argan oil to wet or dry hair before and after blow drying, straightening, or curling.

* Improves hair texture

Argan oil is often used as a hair conditioner. It detangles hair, adds gloss, and gives it a velvety feel. For a natural hair treatment, apply a few drops to towel-dried hair and brush to distribute evenly.

ALSO READ | Know the causes of premature greying of hair and ways to deal with it

Repairs damaged hair

* Hair damage can be caused by aggressive chemical treatments like straightening and colouring. Vitamin E and antioxidants in argan oil assist to rebuild and repair damaged hair. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which thicken hair and prevent split ends.

Benefits of coconut oil

This oil can prevent dryness and dandruff. (Photo: Pixabay) This oil can prevent dryness and dandruff. (Photo: Pixabay)

* Prevents dandruff

Coconut oil used on the scalp on a regular basis can help prevent dryness and dandruff. Its moisturising impact on the scalp is aided by its antifungal characteristics, which help prevent scalp conditions other than dandruff.

ALSO READ | Monsoon haircare: Keep your scalp healthy with these tips

* Prevents damage caused by hair colour

If your hair had been damaged by over-processing of colour, do necessary damage-control using coconut oil. It has the ability to permeate into every little hole in the hair shaft.

* Increases strength and thickness

Coconut oil enters your hair and prevents protein loss. It fortifies and strengthens it, making it appear thicker and fuller.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!