Argan, coconut and almond: The benefits of using different hair oils

September 13, 2021 3:00:06 pm
In order to get the hair of your dreams, in terms of length, texture and volume, you have to consistently work at it. Caring for your hair needs dedication and effort. And one of the best things you can do is to oil your hair from time to time. While some people are not fond of oiling their hair, it has certain benefits which help with hair care.
Pooja Nagdev, an aromatherapist, cosmetologist and the founder of INATUR, lists the benefits of three types of oil: almond, argan and coconut. Read on.
Benefits of almond oil
* Softens hair
Your hair will feel smoother after using almond oil. You may also notice your hair is easier to comb and style.
* Promotes hair growth
Almond oil helps strengthen hair and make it less prone to split ends, so your hair growth won’t be hampered by loss of damaged hair. Vitamin E, which is a natural antioxidant, is present in almond oil. Antioxidants protect your hair against environmental stress, making it seem younger and healthier.
* Deep condition
Deep conditioning is essential in any hair care routine. It not only aids in the repair and rebuilding of existing damage, but also restores the hair’s hydration and flexibility. After a lot of sun exposure or using hot equipment, applying almond oil as a mask can rebuild and nourish your hair.
Benefits of argan oil
* Prevents heat damage
Argan oil’s vitamin E and fatty acids protect hair and scalp from heat damage caused by styling appliances. Add a few drops of basic argan oil to wet or dry hair before and after blow drying, straightening, or curling.
* Improves hair texture
Argan oil is often used as a hair conditioner. It detangles hair, adds gloss, and gives it a velvety feel. For a natural hair treatment, apply a few drops to towel-dried hair and brush to distribute evenly.
Repairs damaged hair
* Hair damage can be caused by aggressive chemical treatments like straightening and colouring. Vitamin E and antioxidants in argan oil assist to rebuild and repair damaged hair. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which thicken hair and prevent split ends.
Benefits of coconut oil
* Prevents dandruff
Coconut oil used on the scalp on a regular basis can help prevent dryness and dandruff. Its moisturising impact on the scalp is aided by its antifungal characteristics, which help prevent scalp conditions other than dandruff.
* Prevents damage caused by hair colour
If your hair had been damaged by over-processing of colour, do necessary damage-control using coconut oil. It has the ability to permeate into every little hole in the hair shaft.
* Increases strength and thickness
Coconut oil enters your hair and prevents protein loss. It fortifies and strengthens it, making it appear thicker and fuller.
