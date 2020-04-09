Are you washing your hair salon-style?

So are you washing your hair the right way? Let’s find out. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) So are you washing your hair the right way? Let’s find out. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Besides all the care, eating nutritious and healthy food is as important for your hair as it is for your body. Which is why, it is advised to pack one’s diet with nutrients that are necessary for good hair health and its growth. But there are some mistakes that we often make, be it after we wash them or just the way we treat them.

So are you washing your hair the right way? Let’s find out below.

Here are some tips to wash your hair correctly:

* Wash your hair when it is necessary, depending on your hair type.

* If you have dry hair, you must wash them every third day.

* If you have normal hair, wash them every other day or on the third day.

* If your hair is prone to oil, try washing it every other day. But if it looks oily after just one day u can wash it every day.

Here are some tips to follow to prevent damage.

* Avoid washing hair with hot water. Hot water can strip off the protective oils that your hair naturally produces. These oils serve as a natural conditioner.

* Use a wide-toothed comb after you have washed your hair. You can run a comb/brush through your hair because it’s a good way to get rid of tangles.

* Let your hair air dry. Blow dryers are a fast way to dry your hair but the heat from the dryer can damage your follicles leaving you with dry and damaged hair.

* Don’t tie your hair very tight as this can cause breakage. A loose ponytail or a braid is recommended.

