Are you using sunscreen correctly? Here’s a dermatologist-approved list of dos and don’ts

Summers in India are usually characterised by heat, pollution, sun exposure, dust, grime and excessive sebum production due to sweating. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the constant wearing of masks seems to have given some respite from sun exposure, but it doesn’t mean that you can skip your regular dose of sunscreen!

Constant sun exposure is one of the most irreversible forms of damage to the skin. With long-term after effects, it contributes to age spots, premature wrinkling, patchy or irregular skin tone and uneven skin texture. While prolonged exposure is not easy to heal, it is advised to invest in prevention early on.

What can you do to prevent the effects of a stubborn sun tan? Read on to find out what a dermatologist approves of.

– Do: Remember to wear sunscreen 365 days a year. UVA rays are highly penetrating and can cause damage to your skin even on rainy days and cause hyperpigmentation.

– Don’t: Many sunscreens only contain a UVB filter, but for optimal protection you require both UVA and UVB filters. UVA rays cause the maximum damage to skin, invest in a sunscreen that contains one.

– Do: Apply sunscreen generously over surfaces that might be exposed to the sun including face, neck, ears, hands, arms and legs. Make it a practice to wear sunscreen while sitting in your car or at work because sun rays can go right through windshields and windows to cause damage to your skin.

– Don’t: Avoid using sunscreen that is expired. The product loses efficacy and will have little to no effect towards sun exposure.

– Do: Use plenty of sunscreen. We know it might feel like a lot on the skin while you are initially applying it, but give it some time to be absorbed. The correct amount would be enough to realise that you have a layer of sunscreen on.

– Don’t: Avoid tanning or self tanning products; first time tanners can do so for 20 minutes and increase each time by 5-10 minutes. Don’t stay out in the sun for more than 1.5 to 2 hours.

Remember these pointers for the next time you step out in the sun!