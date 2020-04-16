Are you stocking these food items in the freezer? Here’s why you should not

People are resorting to storing food items in the freezer, so as to extend their life; here’s why it is a bad idea. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) People are resorting to storing food items in the freezer, so as to extend their life; here’s why it is a bad idea. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With an extension in the lockdown, there has been a fresh wave of panic, with people once again stocking as much of food and other essential commodities as possible. But, it is a bad idea. Scientifically speaking — with summers already here — all that food you are going to stock in the fridge is only going to get spoiled in a few days if not consumed, especially dairy and other perishable products.

As expected, some people are resorting to storing food items in the freezer, so as to extend their life. This, too, is not that great an idea, and if you are thinking of it, here is what you should know.

* Many people have bought dairy products in abundance, hoping that it will last them a long time if they keep them in the freezer. But, while milk is essential, stocking cartons and then taking them out may cause the milk to curdle when you thaw it. Even cheese, which is supposed to be cheesy, will come out in the form of crumbs when stored in the freezer.

* Any kind of fried food item is likely to lose its crunchiness if it is stored in the freezer. Besides, what is the purpose of storing it anyway? If you want to enjoy your pakodas and your nuggets, it is advisable that you savour them right away, when they are hot.

While milk is essential, stocking cartons and then taking them out may cause the milk to curdle when you thaw it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) While milk is essential, stocking cartons and then taking them out may cause the milk to curdle when you thaw it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

* With summers here, you are likely to consume a lot of cucumber, to keep your body warm and your skin hydrated. But, never store them in abundance in the freezer. Doing this will make them taste odd. Also, the texture may get affected, too, and they will turn soggy.

* Avoid storing fruits in freezer, too. Just like cucumbers, keeping them inside will alter their taste and affect their nutritional value. You can, however, store dry fruits inside the freezer.

* Pasta and noodles do not do well in freezer, either. So, do not prepare them in abundance. Only make as much as you can consume. When you store them inside the freezer — in prepared form or unprepared form — and then take them out, they turn mushy upon being defrosted.

* Tomato sauce is something that all households use. The ketchup is used with many different kinds of food items — be it fried foods, fritters, sandwiches, etc. So, if you are wondering if you should store them in abundance, and then keep them inside the freezer, know that it is a bad idea. When you take it out, the texture will be much different — with the paste and water separated.

