Are you making these make-up mistakes?

Are you committing these makeup blunders too?

The make-up industry has seen a major evolution, thanks to social media influencers. From foundation, primer, contour and blush, to the highlighter, concealer and colour corrector — they apply all of it with so much ease. But achieving that perfect make-up look is more difficult than solving a mathematical equation.

Sometimes, it is the shade of the foundation, or a wrong brush; anything can conspire and end up making it a bad make-up day. We have rounded up some common mistakes that nearly all of us have made at some point (and continue to).

Did you prep your skin?

To begin with, let’s get this straight. Make-up is nothing but highlighting your strong features. So missing out on regular skincare, simply because you’ll be all made-up, is not recommended. After you have washed your face with a gentle face wash, applying a moisturiser is a must. And if you are willing to splurge a bit, then you can invest in a good essential oil and apply it instead of a moisturiser. This creates a perfect base for the foundation or primer. It’s only after 10 to 15 minutes that you should start with your actual make-up.

It is important to know your skin type. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) It is important to know your skin type. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Ditching a primer for a foundation

For a flawless look, you need a concealer for even-looking skin without any pigmentation or dark spots. Generally, there is a notion that a good foundation can give your face a flawless look, but without applying a quality concealer, the make-up looks patchy and unfinished.

Going for the right shade

Usually, the make-up looks chalky because of a bad shade match of foundation and concealer, as whiter shades tend to oxidise on your skin, making it look grey. You need to choose two shades closest to your tone and apply each on your face and leave for 15 minutes to see how it wears. The same goes for concealer; it should be only bought over the counter, especially after applying under your eyes for trials.

The trick is to apply on the waterline and not outside it. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) The trick is to apply on the waterline and not outside it. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

The Indian obsession with kajal

The go-to eye make-up for almost every Indian woman is kajal. There is a notion that it makes your eyes look bigger, however, it just adds definition, but a nude liner is what makes it look bigger. So if you want to actually make your eyes look bigger, use a white or nude eye pencil. The trick is to apply on the waterline and not outside it.

Fix your make-up light

A direct light source is what can make your make-up game strong. Go for a mix of white and yellow light, or a make-up mirror with LED lights also works wonders. Good light helps you see the colour of the make-up, especially when checking on the blending.

If you are an online shopper, read up all reviews online and watch swatching videos. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) If you are an online shopper, read up all reviews online and watch swatching videos. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Did you patch test?

Patch test your lipstick every time you buy one because no one colour looks the same on two people. And if you are an online shopper, read up the reviews and watch videos to get the right information and then decide.

