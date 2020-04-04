Are you making these common hair care mistakes?

Time to take care of your locks. (Source: File Photo) Time to take care of your locks. (Source: File Photo)

During this period of lockdown, isolation and social distancing, it is essential to stay positive and keep your mind and body healthy by indulging in creative and productive activities, while taking care of your body. Self-care can make you calmer and focused, so when you feel stressed out or tensed, remember that a strong dose of self-love and pampering can be the best approach to get past this troublesome time.

You can utilise the lockdown period by giving yourself some time to relax. So, whether it’s about your nails, your skin or hair, take good care by using resources available at home.

Here are a few tips to pamper your tresses and keeping them healthy when salon visits are impossible:

Common hair care mistakes:

Before we discuss hair care measures, it’s important to look at common mistakes made by people when it comes to their hair.

* Scrubbing the hair during shampooing and when the hair is wet, with a towel for drying.

* Choosing the wrong hair product and then not using it in the right way (eg. quantity, way of using).

* Washing your hair too often.

* Using a heat protecting product for hair before using a hairdryer.

Here are some hair wash tips suggested by Sameer Hamdare, Streax Professional:

* Wash your hair when it is necessary. Depending on your hair type, only wash your hair when it’s dirty.

* Wash your hair every third day, if you have dry hair.

* If you have normal hair, considerably not super dry or not super oily, wash your hair every other day or on the third day.

* If your hair is more prone to oil, try washing it every other day but if it looks oily after just one day you can wash it everyday.

