Are you looking to run the perfect bath? Use these ingredients

The week has ended and a new one is about to start, so it is but natural for you to unwind and relax for a bit before you get going once again. Amid pressing work deadlines and household chores, do not forget to take care of yourself. Your skin and body need to feel relaxed, even if you are not really going out anywhere. And if you are looking for new things to add to your bath, here’s what you need to know. Some of these ingredients mentioned below can turn your daily activity into a luxurious one, like you have just stepped out of a spa salon. Read on.

* Oatmeal: Yes, it is something to be eaten, usually for breakfast. But as good as it is for the health, it is also great for the skin. It is believed to have soothing properties and when mixed with water, can create a protective gel which can make your skin look wondrous, long after you have stepped out of the bathroom. Additionally, it can also help retain the moisture.

* Milk: Okay, this one is not so unusual. Bathing in milk has been a part of many cultures around the world. And it is considered to be more of a luxury. So, if you are not too comfortable with the idea of using so much of milk for your bath, you can use a little bit on your face. It contains proteins which can nourish you skin from the outside and make it baby-soft.

* Red wine: Yes, just like how you see in movies — you can now step into a bath with a glass in hand and some wine in the tub. As you know, red wine contains some antioxidants and anti-aging properties, which can prevent the sagging of skin. It can also reduce inflammation, soften the skin and remove dead cells. But, make sure you take a proper shower after.

* Honey: Just like milk, this one, too, is not unheard of. It is great for the skin because it has moisturising, anti-aging, and antibacterial properties. Add some to your bath, along with some light almond oil, and rinse well after you are done. You deserve this pampering.

* Green tea and lemon: Are you feeling sore all over? Is the work fatigue getting to you? Worry, not. Include some green tea and some lemon to your bath to feel rejuvenated and refreshed in no time. For this, you can soak five green tea bags in water and half a cup of freshly-squeezed lemon. Overall, the concoction is amazing for the skin, making it glow from within. Additionally, it can also make you smell really fresh.

* Jello: The amino acids found in gelatin can boost the production of collagen, which is great for healthy skin, hair and nails. It can put you in a good mood instantly. While it may feel funny and tingly, you can add your favourite sugar-free flavour to your bath, and feel the magic.

