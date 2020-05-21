Are you looking for a quick skin and hair care fix? Try aloe vera butter

In order to make aloe vera butter, you will need a little bit of shea butter in a cup, and approximately three tablespoons of aloe vera gel. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) In order to make aloe vera butter, you will need a little bit of shea butter in a cup, and approximately three tablespoons of aloe vera gel. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is said that when it comes to skincare, there is nothing that can match the aloe vera plant. The leaves of the plant contain gel that is immensely beneficial for skin. The gel can take care of acne and pimple problems, reduce inflammation, keep the skin feeling cool and nourished, and also remove zits and redness. It is only ideal that your DIY face pack features the aloe vera gel. But, it also begs the question: what is aloe vera butter? If you have previously heard about it, or have used it, great. But, for the uninitiated, here is how it can be made at home in no time at all; read on.

Aloe vera gel, when used with shea butter, makes aloe vera butter which is a great skincare ingredient. It is believed to make both your skin and hair beautiful, remove dark circles and spots from the face and also heal stretch marks. Shea butter is also used in face masks and as body lotions. It has some anti-inflammatory properties, and also acts as an anti-oxidant to prevent and treat skin damage including premature aging. When you make aloe vera butter, know that you can also use it as a natural conditioner. It can work wonders for your hair — promote growth and prevent itchy slap.

ALSO READ | Papaya face masks are a thing and you should try them, too

*To make aloe vera butter, you will need a little shea butter and approximately three tablespoons of aloe vera gel.

*Begin by mixing the two, and keep whisking till the paste becomes pulpy and consistent. Once you are done, place it in a little jar and store it in a cool and dry place for two weeks at least.

*In order to increase the shelf life, you can also add some ready-made aloe vera gel into it.

Uses

* Before you wash your hair, apply it on the scalp, all the way to the strands and leave it on like a hair mask for 15 minutes or so.

* Use it as a moisturiser on the face to soften it and to improve the texture. If you want to better the quality of your lips, you can apply some on them.

* In order to get rid of dark circles and fine lines, apply a little amount under the eyes.

Before you use it on the skin, remember to do a patch test first.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd