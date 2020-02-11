Are you guilty of telling these lies on social media?

Way too many exaggerations and occasional lies are shared on these platforms. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Way too many exaggerations and occasional lies are shared on these platforms. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is a known fact that social media is not real life; if anything, it is far from it. The posts you see comprise a minuscule part of someone’s life. In general, their life, much like your own, is so much different. There are, however, way too many exaggerations and occasional lies that are shared on these platforms. Not a lot of people want to admit that they are still figuring out life. So, they display a glamorous version of themselves. Are you one of them? Find out.

Work accomplishments

Everybody wants to be seen and accepted as a successful person. We want people to know we have held it together. So, we may go about fibbing a bit about our work. This may include us exaggerating our importance, lying about our accomplishments, and/or painting a happy and glamorous picture of our office on social media.

Travel stories

You have finally made it to the destination of your dreams. You pose against the backdrop of a landmark location, post the perfectly-framed picture online and wait for the validation. And while people see the beautifully-composed photograph, they do not really understand the story behind it. How you struggled to get your visa, catch a flight. Whether you were a little underwhelmed upon reaching the destination, etc.

Financial footing

Some people like to show off their wealth, even when they are not that financially healthy in real life. They want to make themselves seem richer than they actually are. It is a strange kind of high. You may have seen people posing with luxury cars, or flashing designer bags and jewellery from high-end stores. Unless you are a social-media influencer, these kind of posts make no sense.

Lovers’ paradise may just be a sham, studies suggest. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Lovers’ paradise may just be a sham, studies suggest. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Healthy eating

Healthy eating is all the fad these days. While some people actually eat healthy in real life, others jump on the bandwagon because they want to appear ‘cool’ on social media. They click pictures of the one time they ate a salad for lunch, making people believe they have altered their lifestyle. In reality, they are still consuming junk food. Experts say this idea of wanting to make people believe you are healthy, is an eating disorder known as ‘orthorexia’.

Happiness

Perhaps the most common thing that everyone does is that they show they are happy. This distortion is the biggest social peril because it takes a toll on and tells a lot about a person’s mental health. So, even when a person is under the covers, weeping, they will post a near-perfect selfie of them smiling, as if to say everything is okay.

Lovers’ paradise

People also often pretend to be happy in a healthy relationship. They indulge in a lot of virtual display of affection, boast about their romance. While every relationship is different, and flawed, studies suggest that those who post a lot about their relationship, actually have more disagreements with their partner.

