Are you guilty of making these 10 common skincare mistakes?

We all wish to have supple, nourished, and healthy-looking skin. But due to factors like pollution, stress, unhealthy lifestyle and lack of care, our skin undergoes a lot of strain, making it look dull and lifeless. Thus, most people end up resorting to elaborate skincare routines and numerous products to manage their skin woes.

However, it is also essential to be mindful of making certain skincare mistakes as they may end up doing more harm than good. If you are wondering what’s right and what’s wrong for your skin, worry no more as dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth recently listed 10 mistakes you must avoid doing and why!

Washing face more than twice

“Even if you have very oily skin, you don’t need to wash your face more than twice,” Dr Panth said. The more you wash, the more oily your skin will get overtime.

Buying everything you see online

With so many different brands and products constantly showing up in our feeds, many tend to indulge in impulse purchases. But, you don’t really need everything you see online. “Just stick to one regimen to see results,” the dermatologist suggested.

Not reapplying sunscreen when outdoors

It’s not enough to apply sunscreen just when you are going out. You also need to reapply it every two hours for it to be effective.

Using more than two actives at once

To manage your two main skin concerns, she suggested using only two actives at once.

Believing exfoliation will solve everything

She said, “With a host of chemical exfoliators in the market, people are exfoliating way more than required.” How often you should exfoliate your skin depends on your skin type but once or twice a month is adequate for most, she added. “Over-exfoliation can lead to darkness and darkening of existing dark spots.”

Skipping moisturiser

Most people believe that oily skin doesn’t require moisturiser. But, that’s not the case. “Even oily skin requires a thin gel-based moisturiser,” Dr Panth explained.

Using physical scrubs

Stay away from physical scrubs, the expert warned. “This is an absolute no-no.”

Layering too many products

Layering tons of products is never a good idea. The dermatologist explained, “You are just diluting the products and making them ineffective. Use only two products at once.”

Complicated 10-step routine

Skincare should be fun, not stressful. And, skincare is a part of your life, not your whole life. So, keep it easy and simple.

Using hyaluronic acid as the only anti-ageing ingredient

Hyaluronic acid instantly plumps up the skin but does nothing to change the skin in the long run. You need retinol in your nighttime routine to boost collagen.

