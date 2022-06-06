Are you guilty of making these 10 common skincare mistakes?

June 6, 2022 5:00:39 pm
We all wish to have supple, nourished, and healthy-looking skin. But due to factors like pollution, stress, unhealthy lifestyle and lack of care, our skin undergoes a lot of strain, making it look dull and lifeless. Thus, most people end up resorting to elaborate skincare routines and numerous products to manage their skin woes.
🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨
However, it is also essential to be mindful of making certain skincare mistakes as they may end up doing more harm than good. If you are wondering what’s right and what’s wrong for your skin, worry no more as dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth recently listed 10 mistakes you must avoid doing and why!
Take a look.
Best of Express Premium
View this post on Instagram
Washing face more than twice
“Even if you have very oily skin, you don’t need to wash your face more than twice,” Dr Panth said. The more you wash, the more oily your skin will get overtime.
Buying everything you see online
With so many different brands and products constantly showing up in our feeds, many tend to indulge in impulse purchases. But, you don’t really need everything you see online. “Just stick to one regimen to see results,” the dermatologist suggested.
Not reapplying sunscreen when outdoors
It’s not enough to apply sunscreen just when you are going out. You also need to reapply it every two hours for it to be effective.
Using more than two actives at once
To manage your two main skin concerns, she suggested using only two actives at once.
Believing exfoliation will solve everything
She said, “With a host of chemical exfoliators in the market, people are exfoliating way more than required.” How often you should exfoliate your skin depends on your skin type but once or twice a month is adequate for most, she added. “Over-exfoliation can lead to darkness and darkening of existing dark spots.”
Skipping moisturiser
Most people believe that oily skin doesn’t require moisturiser. But, that’s not the case. “Even oily skin requires a thin gel-based moisturiser,” Dr Panth explained.
Using physical scrubs
Stay away from physical scrubs, the expert warned. “This is an absolute no-no.”
Layering too many products
Layering tons of products is never a good idea. The dermatologist explained, “You are just diluting the products and making them ineffective. Use only two products at once.”
Complicated 10-step routine
Skincare should be fun, not stressful. And, skincare is a part of your life, not your whole life. So, keep it easy and simple.
Using hyaluronic acid as the only anti-ageing ingredient
Hyaluronic acid instantly plumps up the skin but does nothing to change the skin in the long run. You need retinol in your nighttime routine to boost collagen.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-